Electronic bond trading platform announces record monthly activity
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, announced record trade volume and user participation for the month of March. The Anonymous protocol proved to be particularly valuable to users, setting records across all major activity metrics. Trumid's Anonymous offering is an innovative hybrid of undisclosed and limit order book protocols resulting in firm, click-to-trade liquidity for all platform users.
March Highlights:
- Record trade volume across both protocols: Total ADV of $2.2B, up 79% from the year-ago period and 30% from the previous month
- Record number of users executing a trade on the Trumid platform daily, up 45% compared to March 2021
- Anonymous protocol continues strong performance: Record trade volume, order volume, user participation and number of unique securities traded
- Record market share, up 84% compared to March 2021
About Trumid
Trumid is a financial technology company building tomorrow's trading network. The company optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated and easy to use trading solution for its community of users. Learn more at http://www.trumid.com.
Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law. Trumid Financial, LLC is a member of FINRA and SIPC.
