NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, announced trade volume and user participation highlights for the month of September. Trumid combines technology, intuitive design and market expertise to deliver a differentiated trading solution to its community of users.
Trumid's ADV in September grew 60% year-over-year. A record number of users executed a trade on the platform in September, and a record number of unique securities traded on the platform during the month. With nearly 600 institutions onboard, growth in user participation and breadth of liquidity are driving network effect benefits and successful experiences for Trumid's expanding client base.
About Trumid
