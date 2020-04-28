SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusona, the pioneering leader in passwordless multi-factor authentication technology, today announced it has expanded its suite of passwordless solutions to support 2-step verification with Time-based One-time Passwords (TOTPs), allowing enterprises to further consolidate security and provide even more global users with secure account access.
In order to continue addressing the complex and varied needs of security leaders tasked with securing users across multiple channels, the addition of Trusona's 2-step verification extends and streamlines authentication with a single, enterprise-wide solution. The capability is free for use with any of the hundreds of services that support 2-step verification with TOTP — including Google, LinkedIn, Slack, Mailchimp, AWS, Dropbox, Login.gov, GitHub and many more. The tandem of strong security and intuitive UX make logins simple for enterprises and users alike.
"We recognize the increasing sense of urgency security practitioners are feeling to better safeguard the diverse digital practices of employees and consumers alike, and it has become clear that simply utilizing usernames and passwords to protect sensitive assets is not enough," said Ori Eisen, Founder and CEO of Trusona. "Trusona's extension of its passwordless solution in support of 2-step verification with TOTPs both strengthens and consolidates security across the enterprise as part of our greater vision to deliver a one-stop shop solution for all enterprise MFA needs."
In addition to securing enterprise users, Trusona's 2-step verification is also available for consumer use, free of charge, whether a user is an existing customer or not. By simply downloading the Trusona app — available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store — users can easily configure and secure their accounts that support two-factor authentication with TOTPs.
To learn more about how to configure Trusona's 2-step verification, along with guides for popular services, please visit https://docs.trusona.com/totp/overview.
