SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, the leader in intelligent privacy and data governance, risk, and compliance solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in the Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q1 2020.
According to Forrester, TrustArc's "Market-leading privacy expertise permeates the product offering and in turn, creates a strong business vision and direction." Forrester also noted that "leading-edge technology powers the TrustArc Privacy Platform," which, "offers a customer onboarding experience that delivers highly relevant, customized, and actionable content."
Forrester evaluated TrustArc's Privacy Management Platform along with the offerings of 14 other vendors on over 25 different criteria in three groups: current offering, strategy, and market presence. TrustArc received the highest possible score in 12 criteria including the breadth of software, product strategy, vision, content, planned enhancements, market approach, innovation roadmap, and more.
The TrustArc Privacy Platform helps enterprises design and build privacy programs, assess and remediate risks, and manage ongoing privacy compliance. Recent platform extensions include automated solutions and partner integrations to further help companies manage privacy, including a first-of-its-kind automated Risk Profile and Privacy Profile.
"We believe that TrustArc's position as a Leader in the Forrester Wave is a testament to our leadership in the privacy and data protection market and the unparalleled experience of our team," said Chris Babel, CEO, TrustArc. "We also believe our placement highlights our success developing holistic solutions infused with privacy intelligence for creating ongoing scalable compliance and data protection programs. We thank our customers who provide innovative feedback and utilize our products to drive success in their businesses daily."
About TrustArc
TrustArc is the leader in privacy compliance and data protection solutions and offers an unmatched combination of innovative technology, services and TRUSTe certification solutions. TrustArc addresses all phases of privacy program management and has been delivering innovative privacy solutions for two decades to companies across all industries. The TrustArc platform leverages deep privacy expertise and proven methodologies, which have been continuously enhanced through thousands of customer engagements. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk and build trust. In 2019, TrustArc acquired Nymity to accelerate the development of next-generation technology-driven privacy solutions. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com.