VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating an unparalleled 5th decade of innovation, the business released a software platform harnessing the power of connectivity. Robert Cavitt, CEO of Jenkon, circulated 'the future of enterprise business is predicated on all software platforms continuously communicating and sharing information in real-time with all related systems, devices, and technologies. The essence of human nature and evolution has always been communication and connection. It is only natural that the newest revolution in digital processing will ensure this premise applies to everything impacting the human experience. The Internet of Things, or the IoT phenomenon, establishes that virtually all physical objects, devices, and systems will remain connected and constantly communicating via the internet.'
Cavitt continued, 'Jenkon has been a world leader for over four decades in providing software solutions to empower micro-entrepreneurs and home-based business opportunities. Today, we are unveiling an evolutionary, new software platform predicated on the IoT principle - everything that can be connected, will be connected. JoT delivers industry-leading sales tools and reliability on a state-of-the-art cloud-platform, empowering direct sellers to easily communicate with their preferred digital, social, mobile, or app technology. JoT modularity allows direct sellers to utilize the features best-suited for their business. Just as important, JoT is extensible with open APIs, web services, and a development toolkit allowing customers to internally evolve and innovate on the platform, without requiring the use of 3rd-party vendors.'
While the platform is already proven in billion-dollar enterprises, Jenkon is making available a stream-lined, cost-effective version for start-ups and emerging trailblazers. Cavitt cited 'Our vision is to make Jenkon reliability and strength available to the next generation of market leaders - much earlier in their business evolution than before. JoT delivers the flexibility and innovation critical for success in an ever-changing future.'
Jenkon is the world leader in providing software systems to global direct selling companies, their sales representatives, micro-entrepreneurs, and retail customers. Jenkon has successfully delivered thousands of worldwide deployments, creating a multitude of decades-long, loyal clients. Visit their website to learn more and set up a free discovery session.
