NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Media Brands' Taste of Home and Family Handyman had their biggest month ever in April 2020, with record-setting performances.
Taste of Home, among the most popular U.S. food brands and the number one food magazine in the United States, reached 32.2 MM unique visitors, a 66 percent increase year-over-year and a 22 percent increase from last month. This record-setting month continues a streak of 34 consecutive months with year-over-year increases in monthly unique visitors. Taste of Home's growing digital audience is also highly engaged. The brand leads its competitive set in engagement, with an average view per visitor of 7.2 pages, which is two times more than the average site among its competitors.
Family Handyman, the #1 trusted source for DIY home improvement, reached 9.6 MM unique visitors, a 44 percent increase year-over-year and a 38% increase from last month. Family Handyman's DIY University, a direct-to-consumer product that offers curated online courses in home repair and renovation developed by experts, saw its transactions increase 53 percent in April over the previous month and revenue rose 72 percent. Some of the most popular classes included How to Power Your Home with Renewable Energy, How to Build a Backyard Shed and How to Build a Deck.
During these unprecedented times when Americans are being asked to stay at home, many are taking comfort in Home Basing—whether it's through stress baking, cooking with pantry staples and engaging kids in the kitchen, or checking off long-lingering home improvement projects or taking on new DIY projects to pass the time. In response, Trusted Media Brands' Taste of Home and Family Handyman have doubled down to provide service journalism and a calm voice in the face of this crisis. Across both editorial teams, that encompass culinary and home improvement pros and an extensive freelancer network that represents all regions of the country, the brands are creating engaging content that is resonating with its growing audiences.
"As we all find our way through these trying times, it's been so heartening to know that the work we do at Trusted Media Brands is helping people," said Beth Tomkiw, Trusted Media Brands Chief Content Officer. "Americans are coming to our sites in droves looking for ways to comfort their families, break up the monotony of sheltering in place and just find some sense of normalcy during this stressful time. We're so proud of the community we've built and the content we create."
In the last six weeks alone, Taste of Home has served up recipes for staples, like homemade bread, and encouraged readers to break the monotony with new meal ideas. The brand has provided info to help people stock their pantries smartly and get the most out of their grocery dollars with ingredient storage tips and budget-friendly recipes. They've also assisted readers in the midst of an impending meat shortage, helping them to stay calm and explore alternatives such as veggie burger recipes, easy vegetarian dinners, and vegetarian substitutes.
Taste of Home is tapping into its vast trove of home content to provide cleaning and disinfecting tips, along with ways to avoid germs at the grocery store. And since community is at the heart of the Taste of Home brand, it's also creating ways to help its audience stay connected with their communities and help those in need through content and challenges, including the Homemade Bread Challenge and When Life Gives You Lemons Challenge on Instagram.
In addition to a record-setting April for its website, Taste of Home was a top 10 brand for Total Brand Audience with a +45% year-over-year increase and the No. 1 brand in Video growth year-over-year with a +2,845% increase, according to AAM's Magazine Media 360 report for Q1 2020. This industry report measures nearly 100 U.S. magazines' audiences using MRI readership data and March comScore web data.
About Trusted Media Brands
Trusted Media Brands, comprises a network of engaged, active readers who genuinely connect with its blend of uplifting and expertly-curated family, food, health, home improvement, finance and humor content digitally, via magazines and books, social media, events and experiences. Founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace as Reader's Digest Association, one of the first user-generated content publishers, the company now contains a variety of well-known brands including Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, and Family Handyman.
About Taste of Home
Taste of Home is America's most popular destination for food, cooking and entertaining. Each year they publish more than 5,000 of the best recipes from an extensive community of home cooks, each tested by the culinary team in the Taste of Home Test Kitchen to ensure reliability and availability of ingredients. From smart grocery shopping tips to timesaving weeknight meals to creative party planning, Taste of Home offers inspiring ways to bring people together over a love of delicious foods.
About Family Handyman
The Family Handyman is the DIYers best friend, offering a variety of print and digital resources for do-it-yourself homeowners. Our forte is accurate and complete how-to instructions for improving homes, yards and vehicles. We publish The Family Handyman magazine, the oldest and largest publication for DIYers, and a variety of newsstand publications in addition to this web site. The Family Handyman is part of Trusted Media Brands, Inc. family of brands, including Taste of Home, Birds & Blooms, and of course Reader's Digest.
