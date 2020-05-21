Trusted Media Brands' Taste of Home, Family Handyman Have Biggest Month Ever in April 2020

In the Midst of Stay-at-Home Orders Across the Country, Lifestyle Brands Respond by Engaging Community Through In-Demand Content TasteofHome.com Grows Monthly Uniques by 66 Percent Year-Over-Year in April; FamilyHandyman.com Up by 44 Percent Year-Over-Year