The partnership value proposition simplifies and reinforces the security of TSIP (Trusted Secure IP Driver) programming process on Renesas RX MCUs.
AIX EN PROVENCE, France, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trusted Objects announced today they have joined the Renesas Ready Partner Program and will partner with Renesas to deliver a simple and secure programming flow to OEM developers using Renesas Trusted Secure IP Driver (TSIP).
MCU programming operations are often outsourced throughout the world in uncontrolled environments. Setting up the implementation of the full programming process and protecting data (firmware, credentials…) could be challenging. Trusted Objects secure and simplified programming solution ensures that programming is performed easily and in a secure manner thus protecting firmware and produced devices.
Thanks to the combination of Renesas TSIP secure programming solution with Trusted Objects tops plug&go, customers benefit from a solution that simplifies firmware programming with improved security. For instance, in development phase, it is no longer necessary to maintain a secure environment to protect sensitive keys and firmware. Also, data transfer between the developer and the subcontractor can be completed with a single secure package securely transferred in one operation to the manufacturing facility.
This is achieved with Trusted Objects tops plug&go, a secure and automated programming solution for production facilities, dedicated to OEM developers. tops plug&go ensures a full and secure control of the production, regardless of the security level of the manufacturing environment.
The solution is based on a secure box connected to the programmer, which allows end-to-end encryption, and on Renesas Trusted Secure IP Driver (TSIP) on RX family of MCUs. This solution is already qualified on all System General (Acroview Group) programmers.
With tops plug&go, sensitive data such as OEM's firmware, secrets and Renesas' TSIP loader are protected during transit and manufacturing operations. Keys and certificates are generated and stored in an HSM (Hardware Security Module) and, then, securely injected in the Renesas RX MCU as well as the OEM's firmware. The manipulation of sensitive data during the production process is totally secure even in an uncontrolled production environment.
Jean Pierre Delesse, COO and cofounder of Trusted Objects, declares: "Trusted Objects is proud to have been selected by Renesas to jointly deliver a solution that is at the same time simple and powerful to combine the highest programming security of both companies, thus bringing a breakthrough in terms of security to OEM developers "
Kaushal Vora, Senior Director, Business Acceleration & Ecosystem at Renesas, adds: "We are happy to partner with Trusted Objects to make our common customers benefit from Trusted Objects' simple, secure and automated programming solution for production facilities."
About Trusted Objects
Trusted Objects is a leading independent player in cybersecurity technologies for embedded systems and cloud device management platforms. Trusted Objects provides innovative solutions including secure software and secure operations to dramatically enhance the whole security chain, from edge device to cloud. Thanks to its longstanding expertise, Trusted Objects designs products and solutions that change the game, with a focus on ease of integration and user-friendliness, while complying with the latest standards in terms of security.
Trusted Objects to-security products and services for constrained devices are positioned to create trust all along the value chain including edge devices, networks, clouds and manufacturing.
