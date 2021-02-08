AIX EN PROVENCE, France, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- to-security has been designed to address the growing IP protection challenges facing the electronic industry. Corporations are becoming more global, which means their products are deployed at a broader scale and their manufacturing often outsourced. Concerns are rising regarding IP protection in embedded software during the whole life cycle of electronic devices: at the manufacturing stage, off the shelves and during software update.
Since assets value is lying less in hardware and more in software, the patenting approach is less efficient or applicable and there is a need to reconsider the way to protect software IP.
Based on the company longstanding experience in cybersecurity, acquired from the secure transactions industry and developed for IoT security, with dozens of projects already running around the world, Trusted Objects is launching to-security, a set of products and services to protect high value software embedded in microcontroller based devices.
All products and services that constitute to-security are easy-to-integrate, cost-effective and highly secured. For instance, with tops plug&go, secure programming operations can be done in three simple steps on any microcontroller, without an external connection and for a limited addition on programming cost.
Should you be an OEM, IDM, electronic device manufacturer or a designer having concerns such as avoiding counterfeited devices, controlling the supply chain beyond first-tier suppliers, or updating software securely, then to-security definitively fills the gap.
Jean-Pierre Delesse, COO and cofounder of Trusted Objects, declares: "Our mission is to bring trust in the digital word and to protect high value content on electronic devices. As value is progressively migrating from hardware to software, our security experts have developed to-security to protect software IP during the whole life cycle of an electronic device. to-security is built on disruptive innovations with the objective to make our global digital world even more secure."
More announcements about to-security will be made in the coming weeks, and more information is already available on our web site http://www.trusted-objects.com and on our LinkedIn page
About Trusted Objects
Trusted Objects is a leading independent player in cybersecurity technologies for embedded systems, providing innovative solutions including secure software and secure operations to dramatically enhance the security of the electronic devices. Thanks to its longstanding expertise, Trusted Objects designs products and solutions that respond to market requirements, with a focus on ease of integration and user-friendliness, while complying with the latest standards in terms of security.
Trusted Objects products and services to protect IP in embedded software allow product designers to create trust all along the value chain.
Trusted Objects IoT security solutions are fully optimized, certified and are positioned as the root of trust to meet the end to end security needs of the Internet of Things.
Media Contact
