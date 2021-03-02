AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- tops plug&go, which is part of Trusted Objects to-security offer, aims at simplifying and securing the interaction between firmware developers and their manufacturing subcontractors. tops plug&go service creates a secure link to monitor software programming operations, allowing all stakeholders to keep a full control of their asset at any stage of the manufacturing process of the electronic product.
In a usual microcontroller programming process, the embedded software is at risk of being intercepted during the transmission to the subcontractor and during the programming operations. It is also difficult for product developers and IP owners to remotely control how many products have been programmed, and to know how the embedded software has been stored in the premises. In addition, production reports are often generated and communicated manually, which is a source of uncertainties and inconveniences.
With tops plug&go, the firmware is sent to the manufacturer over a secure channel, thus protecting it against any wiretapping. It is stored in a secure environment at the production site before, during and after the programming operations which are secured thanks to leading edge technologies including cryptography techniques. tops plug&go controls the number of items that are manufactured as the production is ongoing, thus providing a protection against illegal copies, cloning and overproduction. Finally, the product developers and IP owners automatically receive authentic and signed reports at the end of each production batch.
tops plug&go services are provided thanks to a trusted exchange application combined with a secure box that belongs to the embedded software developer, and that is connected to the programing equipment. It brings an automated and secure transfer of the developer's software IP, secure storage and secure programming. In addition, tops plug&go can securely generate secret data such as passwords, keys and certificates at production site; these secret data are securely injected in the programmable microcontrollers. At the end of the programming operations, a complete, authentic and signed batch report is delivered to the product developer.
tops plug&go services are compatible with most microcontrollers on the market. Another advantage is that tops plug&go is operated in a standalone mode, so there is no need to have a connection to an external server during operations.
Jean Pierre Delesse, COO and cofounder of Trusted Objects, declares: "to-security products and services aim at protecting high-value software content of electronic devices. In an always more global and connected word, tops plug&go is a new step forward to secure manufacturing."
tops plug&go is the result of several years of R&D efforts leveraged by the company longstanding experience in cybersecurity. The service is already qualified and available on a pay-per-use business model.
About Trusted Objects
Trusted Objects is a leading independent player in cybersecurity technologies for embedded systems, providing innovative solutions including secure software and secure operations to dramatically enhance the security of electronic devices. Thanks to its longstanding expertise, Trusted Objects designs products and solutions that respond to market requirements, with a focus on ease of integration and user-friendliness, while complying with the latest standards in terms of security.
Trusted Objects to-security products and services to protect IP in embedded software allow product designers to create trust all along the value chain.
Trusted Objects IoT security solutions are fully optimized, certified and are positioned as the root-of-trust to meet the end-to-end security needs of the Internet of Things.
https://www.trusted-objects.com
Media Contact
Liliana Mellinger, Community Manager, Trusted Objects, +33 4 42 39 86 30, liliana@trusted-objects.com
SOURCE Trusted Objects