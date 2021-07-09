WASHINGTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trusted Translations, Inc., a global leader in translation and interpretation services, announces it has received independent certification of conformity of operations with ISO 17100:2015 for Translation Services core processes and with ISO 18587:2017 for Post-editing of Machine Translation Output. This follows their previous independent certification using the upgraded International Quality System Standard ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management processes in Professional Translation and Interpretation Services, preceded by certification under the ISO 9001:2008 standard, first granted to Trusted Translations in 2012. This effort is just the next step as part of a larger campaign to become independently certified to meet and/or exceed other ISO standards in the industry. Trusted Translations has plans to pursue independent certification for the interpreting services ISO 18841:2018 standard in the near future.
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) sets worldwide standards for quality management of systems, collaborating with 95 countries to maintain universal standards in both business and manufacturing processes. ISO 17100:2015 sets forth translation-specific requirements for core processes, resources and other aspects intrinsic to the production of a quality translation product. ISO 18587:2017 applies to full, human post-editing of machine translation output. The standard addresses both processes and post-editor qualifications.
Previously awarded, ISO 9001:2015 is the latest iteration of the 9001 quality standard. Following this gold standard reinforces Trusted Translations' commitment to be a global business partner for its clients, maintaining the highest standards for consistency and quality. Trusted Translations plans to pursue ISO 18841:2018 certification, which covers the basic requirements and best practices for the provision of quality interpretation services.
As a leader in the global translations industry for over 15 years, Trusted Translations' initiative to become independently certified across various ISO standards for the industry comes in the wake of several renewed and ongoing contracts with some of the most demanding organizations in terms of quality and processes, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Airbus, Google, Apple and the U.S. Department of State. With these qualifications, and a place on the GSA language schedule, Trusted Translations is poised to provide exemplary services to clients in both the public and private sectors, across all service areas.
Trusted Translations' "operating system employs a set of specialist platforms … seamlessly providing facilities and production controls that go beyond the requirements of the [ISO] standards and [that are] clearly managed with ease by the account managers and project managers," noted the auditing authority, ATC Certification Limited.
Vice President of Operations, Liliana Ward, continues spearheading the ISO certification effort. She commented that "earning certifications in these two core service areas, translation and post-editing, dovetails beautifully with our mission to continue perfecting our services and to stay on the cutting edge. Our place as an industry leader has been earned through almost two decades of service to our customers. Making sure that our processes are independently audited on a regular basis against the highest of standards is just one way we ensure that our customers can count on excellent service for decades to come."
