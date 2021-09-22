MILWAUKEE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrustedChoice.com completed its first year of the All-States SEO Partners Program, which added over 1,140 insurance content pages leading to the ranking of more than 170,000 insurance keywords and terms on Google. TrustedChoice.com, the nation's largest digital marketing platform for independent agents, brokers, and insurance companies, partnered with the Big I national IA co-brand, Trusted Choice, and 51 IIABA state associations which includes all states plus Washington, DC to create specific geo-targeted content to drive online consumer traffic to independent insurance agent IIABA members.
Content developed was focused on home, auto and business insurance throughout the United States. Information is geo-targeted so that consumers and business owners receive specific content tailored to their regions and insurance needs. Included are details about various insurance products, local facts, and answers to key questions. For example the Q&A includes details such as how much does homeowners' insurance cost, how are rates calculated, and what's the percentage of car thefts in a particular area?
"TrustedChoice.com works closely with every Big I state association to give independent insurance agents the digital exposure they need to compete online," explained Chip Bacciocco, CEO of TrustedChoice.com. "When a consumer or small business enters a search request in our platform, they're looking for information regarding a potential insurance purchase and they are looking for an independent insurance agent they can trust. We're providing both."
The All-States SEO Program is an expansion of the 7-years-long State SEO Partners Program, in which TrustedChoice.com partnered with specific state associations to create specialized content to drive more online insurance traffic to their members. With the support of the Trusted Choice national brand, TrustedChoice.com was able to expand its proven SEO strategy and content to all states across the country.
In the last 12 months, the All-States SEO Partners Program has driven nearly three million customer shopping sessions, more than 1,590,000 agent recommendations, and 69,000 referrals. It has also resulted in more than 50,000 Claim-It leads that are passed to agents to respond to, based on consumers' interest in particular lines of business.
About TrustedChoice.com
TrustedChoice.com is one of the most popular insurance websites in the United States and is home of the largest and most comprehensive directory of independent insurance agencies and insurance companies in the world. In fact, TrustedChoice.com was named the Best Insurance Website for 2020. It offers online insurance consumers a retail-like buying experience, connecting the right risk to the right agent at the right buying moment. TrustedChoice.com's Advantage digital marketing platform allows agents and insurers to compete in a digital-first marketplace, enabling them to scale their brand visibility in order to gain and retain clients. For more information visit: https://www.trustedchoice.com/advantage/
