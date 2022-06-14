Kalamazoo Valley Community College has a new mission statement: Kalamazoo Valley Community College creates innovative and equitable opportunities that empower all to learn, grow and thrive
The Board of Trustees adopted the revised statement during its regularly scheduled meeting earlier today.
The Board of Trustees adopted the revised statement during its regularly scheduled meeting earlier today. "The mission statement is an institution's formal, public declaration of its purposes. It serves as a guide for institutional decision-making and provides the flexibility necessary to respond to the needs of the community," said college President L. Marshall Washington, Ph.D. "The new statement replaces one previously adopted in 1994 and modified throughout the years.
In September 2021, Washington appointed a cross-departmental team to collect input from college and community stakeholders. This Mission Statement Task Force created a seven-question, open-response survey. The goal of the survey was to solicit input from all college stakeholders regarding the purpose of the college and explore the relevance of the current mission statement. The survey was developed and distributed electronically to college staff, administrators, faculty, Board of Trustees, foundation board members, emeritus, students, alumni, advisory board members, community collaborators and community employers and leaders.
The Office of Institutional Research gathered and summarized 319 survey submissions, excluding any duplicate responses. The majority of responses received through the survey were positive, praising Kalamazoo Valley for providing opportunities, quality education, affordable education, a sense of community and an inclusive environment. Constructive criticism was given toward the internal culture of the college and toward making sure the college stays focused on its community impact and progression.
The Mission Statement Task Force then took the information and crafted several versions of a new, concise, action-oriented statement for consideration by the college Administrator Plus group, Cabinet and ultimately for approval by the Board of Trustees. The new statement will be included on college digital and printed materials and posted throughout the college's four campus locations.
"This mission statement provides clear direction for our continued work together," Washington said. "I look forward to a bright future for the college, our students and their families and the communities we serve."
