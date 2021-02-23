AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trustgrid, a pioneer and leader in secure, cloud-native software-defined connectivity, announced the company has achieved a notable milestone in its quest to provide advanced networking capabilities to banks and credit unions. The connectivity platform now extends to 1 in 5 banks and credit unions in the United States.
With more than 2,000 connections deployed in financial institutions of all sizes, Trustgrid now provides the connectivity to more than 35 million Americans as they transfer funds, check balances, and pay bills.
Trustgrid's Zero Trust networking platform integrates the best elements of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), remote access, and edge computing technologies; to manage Zero Trust network access (ZTNA) between any application, system or end user. As a platform with strong penetration into the fintech sector, Trustgrid now enables almost $4 trillion in banking transactions to flow over its next generation SD-WAN connections.
As a replacement to VPN and MPLS connectivity, the solution is built to meet or exceed FFIEC standards and undergoes annual SOC 2 Type II security audits. Provided as a subscription-based service the software ensures that all data passing over the connections is encrypted and private without the need for expensive proprietary hardware appliances. Network operations are streamlined via over-the-air updates and centralized support functions, while auditable logs of all sessions are maintained within the platform to ease compliance reporting.
"While the platform has served a variety of industries the need for financial services to maintain high availability without sacrificing security or compliance requirements has led to broad adoption in that sector," said Joe Gleinser, Chief Product Officer of Trustgrid. "Our ability to save customers both time and money while providing future proof extensibility of the network gives the platform a significant advantage when compared to legacy networking solutions."
Join the Discussion
Trustgrid is holding a webinar, Next Generation Networking for Banks and Credit Unions, on March 4 at 11:30a (central). This webinar will discuss the ways that networking is playing a growing role in modernization discussions and how legacy solutions could be causing financial institutions unneeded expenses and potential gaps in security and compliance. Presented by Trustgrid Chief Product Officer, Joe Gleinser and Ongoing Operations's VP of Sales, Ben Gallo.
Register for the webinar at: https://info.trustgrid.io/webinar-registration-next-gen-networking-banks-creditunions
About Trustgrid
Trustgrid® is a pioneer and leader in secure, cloud-native software-defined connectivity. The company's software-defined networking platform integrates the best elements of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) remote access (ZTNA) and edge computing, to manage secure connectivity between any application, system or end user. For more information, please visit http://www.trustgrid.io.
Media Contact
Lance Johnson, Trustgrid, +1 (512) 686-1068, lance@trustgrid.io
SOURCE Trustgrid