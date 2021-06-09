TrustInSoft participates in the Application Security Testing market alongside vendors such as Mathworks, Parasoft and Synopsis. The TrustInSoft Analyzer is a hybrid static and dynamic code analyzer that automates Formal Methods to mathematically guarantee C/C++ code quality, security and safety. TrustInSoft Automotive and Autonomous Driving customers include EasyMile and Mitsubishi with additional IoT, telecom, semiconductor, aeronautics and defense industry customers. (PRNewsfoto/TrustInSoft)