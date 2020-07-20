DALLAS, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustKey Solutions ("TrustKey") announces T120 - FIDO2/U2F, USB-C security key. T120 is based on public key cryptography to protect users against phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks. T120 is a hardware security key for the consumers as well as enterprise deployments – it is fast, easy to use and affordable.
T120 supports passwordless login to Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) joined Windows devices even in flight-mode. With their Azure AD integration, TrustKey earned a nomination to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. In addition, it is compatible with all the major web browsers where WebAuthn is implemented, and works seamlessly on online services like Azure AD, Google, Dropbox, Facebook, ServiceNow, Twitter, GitHub, 1Password and more. T120 supports up to 150 user accounts with securely stored Resident Keys. Moreover, "T120 is implemented on the same platform as FIDO Alliance L2 certified G-Series keys, G310 and G320. T120 provides high security performance with affordability," said Stephen Oh, CEO of TrustKey.
Moreover, T120 supports OTP (HOPT and TOTP) features with maximum 50 OTP accounts. This capability provides an instrument of seamless transition from 2FA to passwordless login. The organizations with currently deployed 2FA mechanism and with plans to transition into passwordless system can deploy T120 with peace of mind that knowing that FIDO2 is supported by T120 and provide passwordless experience to the users.
"Microsoft has been on a mission to eliminate passwords and help people protect their corporate identities. T120 supports our four steps to password freedom with password replacement offering," said Sue Bohn, Partner Director of Program Experience, Microsoft Identity Division, at Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to see companies like TrustKey support that goal by providing a reliable and an affordable solution like T120."
