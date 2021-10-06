AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrustRadius, the most trusted customer review platform for business technology, today recognized 100 Tech Cares awards to technology companies that are building strong social corporate responsibility programs and culture. The award recognizes companies that have contributed directly to combat the virus, either with their products, knowledge, or financial support.

The key areas of social corporate responsibility were:

  • Volunteerism
  • Robust Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs
  • Charitable donations and fundraising
  • Workplace culture, including model support for in-office and remote employees
  • Demonstrable support for environmental sustainability

"We're excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "The past two years have tested the tech community. We've been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental, and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together."

While 2020 saw the rise of the pandemic, 2021 saw communities around the world struggling in its evolution and aftermath. The tech world saw companies step up and take an active role in the continued recovery and broader support of their communities. Tech Cares seeks to recognize this sense of community loyalty, devotion, and compassion.

"At TIBCO, we help customers solve the world's most complex data challenges, and a key way we support that is through our culture of giving and inclusiveness," said Fred Studer, Chief Marketing Officer, TIBCO. "In the last year, we've launched three employee resource groups, sponsored more than 75 diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and events, and launched a COVID symptom-tracking app called TIBCO GatherSmart through our TIBCO4Good program. We're honored to be recognized by TrustRadius for these achievements and continue to work hard expanding the impact of our corporate social responsibility programs."

Congratulations to our 2021 Tech Cares Award Winners:

6sense

ActivTrak

ADP

AlertMedia

Anaplan

Aprimo

APS Payroll

BeyondTrust

BlackLine

Blended Sense

Bloomreach

Braze

Chargebee

Chorus

ChurnZero

Cisco

CitiXsys

CM Group

CMiC

CobbleStone Software

Community Brands

Concord

Conductor

Conga

Cornerstone

Creatio

Crownpeak

Datadog

Dialpad

Diligent

DISCO

Docebo

Emburse

ESET

Ethical Angel

Everbridge

Folderly

FormAssembly

Gong.io

GroundTruth

Mitsogo

HubSpot

Hyland

Improvado

Infosec

Infragistics

InsideView

Ivanti

Jama Software

Jobma

Keap

Khoros

KnowBe4

LogMeIn

Mailchimp

Matillion

New Relic

Nextiva

NI (National Instruments)

Nintex

nopCommerce

ON24

Ontraport, Inc.

Parallels Remote Application Server

Pegasystems

PeopleONE

Procore

Prophix Software Inc.

PSI Services LLC

Pure Storage

Qlik

Really Simple Systems CRM

Renaissance.com

RStudio

Sage

SAP Ariba

SAS

ScienceLogic

SingleStore

SmartBear

Social Solutions

SolarWinds

Tealium

ThoughtSpot

TIBCO Software Inc.

TOPdesk

Uberflip

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)

Unit4

Veeam

Vena Solutions

Viseven

Visier Inc.

WatchGuard Technologies

Webex by Cisco

Workpuls

Wrike

Xactly

Yardi

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

