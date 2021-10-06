AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrustRadius, the most trusted customer review platform for business technology, today recognized 100 Tech Cares awards to technology companies that are building strong social corporate responsibility programs and culture. The award recognizes companies that have contributed directly to combat the virus, either with their products, knowledge, or financial support.
The key areas of social corporate responsibility were:
- Volunteerism
- Robust Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs
- Charitable donations and fundraising
- Workplace culture, including model support for in-office and remote employees
- Demonstrable support for environmental sustainability
"We're excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "The past two years have tested the tech community. We've been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental, and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together."
While 2020 saw the rise of the pandemic, 2021 saw communities around the world struggling in its evolution and aftermath. The tech world saw companies step up and take an active role in the continued recovery and broader support of their communities. Tech Cares seeks to recognize this sense of community loyalty, devotion, and compassion.
"At TIBCO, we help customers solve the world's most complex data challenges, and a key way we support that is through our culture of giving and inclusiveness," said Fred Studer, Chief Marketing Officer, TIBCO. "In the last year, we've launched three employee resource groups, sponsored more than 75 diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and events, and launched a COVID symptom-tracking app called TIBCO GatherSmart through our TIBCO4Good program. We're honored to be recognized by TrustRadius for these achievements and continue to work hard expanding the impact of our corporate social responsibility programs."
Congratulations to our 2021 Tech Cares Award Winners:
6sense
ActivTrak
ADP
AlertMedia
Anaplan
Aprimo
APS Payroll
BeyondTrust
BlackLine
Blended Sense
Bloomreach
Braze
Chargebee
Chorus
ChurnZero
Cisco
CitiXsys
CM Group
CMiC
CobbleStone Software
Community Brands
Concord
Conductor
Conga
Cornerstone
Creatio
Crownpeak
Datadog
Dialpad
Diligent
DISCO
Docebo
Emburse
ESET
Ethical Angel
Everbridge
Folderly
FormAssembly
Gong.io
GroundTruth
Mitsogo
HubSpot
Hyland
Improvado
Infosec
Infragistics
InsideView
Ivanti
Jama Software
Jobma
Keap
Khoros
KnowBe4
LogMeIn
Mailchimp
Matillion
New Relic
Nextiva
NI (National Instruments)
Nintex
nopCommerce
ON24
Ontraport, Inc.
Parallels Remote Application Server
Pegasystems
PeopleONE
Procore
Prophix Software Inc.
PSI Services LLC
Pure Storage
Qlik
Really Simple Systems CRM
RStudio
Sage
SAP Ariba
SAS
ScienceLogic
SingleStore
SmartBear
Social Solutions
SolarWinds
Tealium
ThoughtSpot
TIBCO Software Inc.
TOPdesk
Uberflip
UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)
Unit4
Veeam
Vena Solutions
Viseven
Visier Inc.
WatchGuard Technologies
Webex by Cisco
Workpuls
Wrike
Xactly
Yardi
