AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrustRadius, the most trusted customer voice, and insights platform announced the 2021 Top Rated Awards in 162 categories. Covering categories across Business, HR, Development, and Security technology. For the past seven years, these awards have brought much-needed transparency to the software market. Top Rated Award criteria are based on authentic recent ratings and reviews from real customers.
"Top Rated awards are a crucial part of our promise to buyers," says TrustRadius Founder and CEO Vinay Bhagat. "We're committed to creating an equal-opportunity customer voice platform, and awards are a big part of what helps buyers thrive. Our Top Rated Awards are unique in the industry because they're completely unbiased. Recognition is given to software that earns a high trScore, along with the recency and relevancy of authentic customer reviews. These three criteria make the Top Rated awards a true voice of the market."
Net Development, Accessibility Testing, Accounting, Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable, Agile Development, Animation, App Development, Applicant Tracking, Application Infrastructure, Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), Application Performance Management (APM), Application Security, Archiving, Assessment, Authentication, Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS),Business Intelligence (BI), Business Process Automation, Business Process Management (BPM), Call Center Workforce Optimization, Case Management, Chatbot, Cloud Computing Security, Cloud Management, Cloud Storage, Compensation Management, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Construction, Container Management, Contract Analysis, Contract Management, Conversation Intelligence, Corporate Learning Management, Corporate Performance Management (CPM), Cross-Browser Testing, Customer Engagement, Data Center Backup, Data Deduplication, Data Discovery and Visualization,Data Fabric,Data Integration, Data Science, Data Warehouse, Database Management, Database Performance Monitoring, Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS), Diagramming, Digital Adoption, Disaster Recovery, Document Generation, Document Management, eDiscovery, eLearning Content, Electronic Data Capture, Electronic Signature, Email Encryption, Embedded Business Intelligence (BI), Employee Performance Management, Employee Scheduling Software, Endpoint Backup, Endpoint Security, Enterprise Flash Array Storage, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Expense Management, Feature Management, Financial Close, Firewall, Firewall Security Management, Full-Stack Business Intelligence, Functional Testing, Help Desk, HR Management, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, Identity Management, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Innovation Management, Integrated Development Environment (IDE), Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Internal Communications, Invoicing, IP Address Management (IPAM), IT Alert Management, IT Asset Management, IT Infrastructure Monitoring, IT Service Management (ITSM), Job Board, Knowledge Management, LAN Switches, Learning Management, Live Chat, Load Balancing, Log Management, Low-Code Development,Master Data Management (MDM), Meeting Room Booking System, Membership Management, Message Oriented Middleware, Mind Mapping, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Network Diagnostics, Network Monitoring, Network Performance Monitoring, Network Security, Network Traffic Analysis (NTA), NoSQL Databases, Object Storage, Observability, Office Suites, Open-Source Database, Operating Systems, Password Manager, Payroll, PDF Editors, Performance Testing, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Procurement,Product Analytics, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Project Portfolio Management, Rack Servers, Real Estate Property Management, Relational Databases, Remote Desktop,Restaurant Management, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Routers, SaaS Backup, School Management, Secure Email Gateway, Secure Web Gateway, Security Awareness Training, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Server Virtualization,Single Sign-On, Software Components, Software Defined Networking (SDN), Software Defined Storage, SQL Server Performance Monitoring, Student Management, Subscription Management,System Monitoring, Talent Management, Task Management, Tax Compliance,Text Editors, Time Tracking, Travel Management, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), Version Control, Video Conferencing, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Virtual Private Network (VPN), Virtualization Management, VoIP, Web and Video Conferencing, Website Hosting, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless LAN, Workflow, Workforce Analytics, and Workforce Management.
"After the long year we had, reviews are more critical than ever," says Bhagat. "Business technology buyers need help navigating the changing landscape. Our Top Rated program helps buyers make great purchases. Gives customer-powered vendors the recognition they deserve."
