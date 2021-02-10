AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrustRadius, the most trusted customer voice, and insights platform, today announced its third annual most loved award winners. This year's winners represent a variety of solutions spanning across more than 600 categories and are most loved by their customers for a multitude of reasons.
Love is, famously, impossible to measure. No one can accurately quantify love, but here at TrustRadius, we enjoy two things. We like pushing boundaries, and we really like reviews. Our wonderful team has evaluated our vendors and their reviews, looking for how often users mentioned something they absolutely love about these products.
To determine the winners of this year's award, TrustRadius analyzed every review collected in 2020 word by word. Reviews were analyzed across 18,648 products and 619 categories. The most beloved products were determined by comparing mentions of "love" in all its (grammatical) forms to the total number of reviews received for each product.
After much consideration, 49 products emerged as the winners of TrustRadius' 2021 Most Loved Award. These products earned the highest ratio of "love" per review across the entire TrustRadius platform.
About TrustRadius:
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.
