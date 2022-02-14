TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathFactory, the leading B2B Intelligent Content Platform, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized PathFactory with a 2022 Most Loved Award. This year's winners represent a variety of solutions spanning across more than 800 categories and are most loved by their customers for a multitude of reasons.
To determine the winners of this year's award, TrustRadius analyzed every review collected in 2021 word by word. Reviews were analyzed across 25,820 products and 800 categories. The most beloved products were determined by comparing mentions of "love" in all its (grammatical) forms to the total number of reviews received for each product.
After much consideration, 101 products emerged as the winners of TrustRadius' 2022 Most Loved Award. These products earned the highest ratio of "love" per review across the entire TrustRadius platform.
"First 'Top Rated' and now 'Most Loved' – we love our customers for showing us so much love on TrustRadius! B2B marketers and salespeople who use PathFactory's Intelligent Content Platform tell us they love how PathFactory's powerful Content Intelligence helps them achieve their revenue goals as well as the stellar support provided by our talented global team," said Dev Ganesan, President and CEO of PathFactory.
"Buyers have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to content marketing software. The right software can help marketers remove friction and create more qualified leads. PathFactory is one of the most loved software products of 2021," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "PathFactory earned a Most Loved award based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers highlight the content experience, the audience profiling, targeting, and the content performance analytics."
About PathFactory:
Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory's Intelligent Content Platform to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across the buyer's journey. PathFactory was named the inaugural Visionary CX ISV Partner of the Year award winner at the 2020 Oracle Markie Awards, recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's Technology Fast 500, and ranked #13 on the 2020 Growth List of Canada's fastest-growing companies. It was also named a Fall 2021 Content Experience Leader by G2, a 2019-2021 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner. Visit PathFactory.com to learn more.
About TrustRadius:
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
