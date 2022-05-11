Security skills and awareness training platforms lead in customer satisfaction and market presence
MADISON, Wis., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced their Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ security training platforms earned Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius.com, the most trusted review site for business technology. Top Rated Award criteria are based on authentic recent ratings and reviews from real customers.
"Our clients' satisfaction drives everything we do, which is why we're proud to be recognized for two TrustRadius Top Rated products," said Joanna Beer, Infosec VP of Content. "Our mission is to encourage learners of all skill levels to improve their security knowledge, as well as help our customers transform their security culture. We aim to provide the most engaging cybersecurity education so our clients can feel confident about their ability to stay ahead of emerging threats."
Infosec's platforms — Infosec IQ and Infosec Skills — provide hands-on, engaging training to the entire enterprise, empowering professionals with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. Today, more than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than five million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training
"Buyers have many options when it comes to selecting security awareness and eLearning software," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Infosec Skills and Infosec IQ earned Top Rated awards based directly on feedback from its customers for usability, customer support, and relevant content."
Infosec Skills secures its second Top Rated Award
With overwhelming positive client feedback and recognition from industry experts, Infosec Skills received its second Top Rated Award in the eLearning Content category, based on client satisfaction and market relevance.
Read what other clients had to say in their TrustRadius Infosec Skills reviews.
Infosec IQ Receives Third 2022 TrustRadius Award
After winning awards from TrustRadius for Best Feature Set and Best Relationship, Infosec IQ received the Top Rated Award in the Security Awareness Training category. This award ranks Infosec IQ as having some of the highest client satisfaction ratings in the market.
Read what other clients had to say in their TrustRadius Infosec IQ reviews.
About Infosec
Infosec is a leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
Media Contact
Kate Rodgers, Infosec, 608.243.7765, kate.rodgers@infosecinstitute.com
Michael Becce, MRB Public Relations, Inc., 7327581100, mbecce@mrb-pr.com
SOURCE Infosec