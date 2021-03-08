AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on women in tech—and now, thanks to the 2021 Women in Tech Report from TrustRadius, we know exactly how much women in tech have been impacted by this crisis.
TrustRadius surveyed more than 450 tech professionals (66% who identified as women) and learned:
- 72% of women in tech have experienced pervasive bro culture.
- 57% of women in tech feel burned out at work now, compared to 36% of men.
- 37% of women of color in tech see racial bias as a barrier to promotion.
- 78% of women in tech say they have to work harder to prove their worth.
"Women in tech already face so many challenges in this industry," says Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "That's why we started researching these issues three years ago. But the pandemic made many of those challenges worse and threatens to delay our progress toward gender equality.
"Women carry an even greater burden today than they did a year ago. Many are struggling to balance their careers with the sudden increase in household and childcare work brought on by the pandemic. Women in tech need our support now more than ever. We hope that this year's research inspires boardroom conversations around the world—because it's time for us to take a stand for women in tech. We have to create real change."
The third annual Women in Tech Report includes more than 50 new statistics on gender equality in the workplace. Key topics include:
- How the COVID-19 crisis disproportionately impacts women
- The pervasive "bro culture" that still exists in the tech industry
- How women are still vastly outnumbered on tech teams
- The barriers to promotion that hold back women in tech
- What companies should do to support women in tech
"At TrustRadius, we feel a strong duty to research and raise awareness for these issues," says TrustRadius founder and CEO Vinay Bhagat. "We have a large platform, and we feel a duty to use it to help create necessary change in our industry. This year's report tells a crucial story about how the pandemic exacerbated the challenges that women in tech already faced. Now is not the time for us to backslide or ignore these problems—now is the time to move forward and create supportive environments that empower women to succeed."
It's time to take a stand for women in tech.
Research like this is crucial for raising awareness and inspiring real change. Please share this report with your coworkers and leaders in your network. Together we can make a difference.
Read and share the report here.
ABOUT TRUSTRADIUS
TrustRadius is the fastest growing, most trusted customer review platform for business technology. Each month, over 1 million B2B technology buyers use in-depth reviews on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
Media Contact
Russ Somers, TrustRadius, +1 (512) 658-8620, russ.somers@trustradius.com
SOURCE TrustRadius