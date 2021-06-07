CRANBURY, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Serum NTWK™, a marketing communications network comprised of five unique companies that are fueled by limitless access to customers in virtually every therapeutic area, is proud to announce the launch of their first-ever hackathon event, Tech Serum. The weekend-long virtual event will kick off on Friday, June 11, at 6:30 pm EDT and conclude with a presentation session on Sunday, June 13 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm EDT.
"The essence of a hackathon fosters synergies among individuals of diverse backgrounds and skillsets to solve a problem and create innovative solutions involving technology," said Mike Hennessy Jr., President and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Truth Serum NTWK™. "As a larger part of our commitment to remain true to our mission of improving quality of life through healthcare communications, education, and research, we look forward to the groundbreaking solutions that will be generated via Tech Serum."
The Tech Serum hackathon will create solutions that improve patients' access to better healthcare. Teams of the most influential medical experts, pharmaceutical company marketing professionals, patients, healthcare innovators, and technologists will come together to build solutions that improve the patient experience. All solutions will be open-source to instantly impact the healthcare community.
Teams have selected one (or more) of the following topics to develop their solution:
- Improving HCP and patient conversation through enhanced communication tools
- Managing Medicaid consumers' cost transparency
- Understanding health technology in rural areas/remote patient care
- Exploring options to expedite disease diagnosis
- Recruiting and retaining patients for clinical trials
"Similar to more traditional technical hackathons, healthcare hackathons are a forum for rapid innovation," said Frank Saia, Managing Director of Truth Serum NTWK™. "Tech Serum—which brings together the most influential medical experts, healthcare marketing professionals, patients, healthcare innovators, and technologists—allows us to demonstrate our collaborative approach to problem solving, ultimately generating solutions that improve access."
Tech Serum is sponsored by Microsoft and will be hosted using Azure solutions.
About Truth Serum NTWK™
At Truth Serum NTWK™, we believe in the power of authentic, real-time customer insights to propel brands forward. With connections in virtually every area of healthcare—7.6 million connections and growing—our marketing communications network (HRA®, Proximyl Health®, The Whyse®, Medstro®, and The Outlet™) has the ability to tap into the very customers experiencing your brand. Born from a leader in healthcare communications, Truth Serum NTWK™ is a part of MJH Life Sciences™ – the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.
