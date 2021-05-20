GREENBELT, Md., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRX Systems, developer of NEON® GPS-denied location solutions, announced today the delivery of the TRX Systems Dismount Electronic Warfare (EW) Kit, developed in a U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) prototype to extend Electronic Warfare (EW) and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) for the dismounted warfighter. The TRX EW Kit adds powerful new capabilities to the company's NEON Personnel Tracker-MIL solution, expanding the integration between the NEON Location Service and the ATAK application to better equip dismount personnel for detection and mapping of jamming and spoofing attacks. New NEON functionality includes:
- Robust Interference Detection: Rapidly detects and geo-references NAVWAR threats including GPS jamming, repeating, and spoofing.
- NAVWAR Threat Mapping: Increases situational awareness by geo-referencing and mapping detected threats through integration with ATAK and EW platforms.
- Reliable Dismount Location Data: Mitigates the impact of NAVWAR attacks by eliminating erroneous GPS inputs while continuing to deliver reliable location data to dismount users.
- Integration with NAVWAR Devices: Integrates threat data from Orolia Defense & Security BroadSense Nano and other devices already carried by warfighters to provide a fused NAVWAR threat indication.
"In today's conflict zones, it's becoming increasingly easy for adversaries to launch electronic attacks against GNSS systems using low-cost jammers built with readily available commercial technology," said Carol Politi, President and CEO of TRX Systems. "The EW Kit developed in the RCCTO program provides dismount Soldiers with clear insight into their NAVWAR environment by rapidly detecting and characterizing these NAVWAR attacks, and it mitigates the impact by eliminating compromised data from their position solution."
NEON Personnel Tracker Military (PT-MIL) uses a suite of patented algorithms that fuse inertial sensor, GNSS, ultra-wideband (UWB) and other inputs to deliver reliable position data to dismount personnel operating in the presence of compromised or intentionally denied GNSS signals. With the new EW Kit functionality, warfighters will receive real-time situational awareness into jamming or spoofing threats at their immediate location and from other dismount personnel sharing data over the TAK network. The EW Kit is integrated via Soldier plug-ins, enabling threats discovered and mapped by dismounts to be fused into the overall NAVWAR threat picture.
About TRX Systems
TRX Systems is the developer of NEON GPS-denied location solutions, delivering location, mapping, and proximity solutions where GPS is not available or is unreliable including indoors, underground, in dense urban areas, and where GPS is jammed or erroneous. NEON delivers ubiquitous, low-cost, GPS-denied location through use of advanced sensor fusion, ranging, and patented dynamic mapping algorithms. NEON location technology provides the foundation for a number of commercial applications, including NEON Personnel Tracker and NEON Signal Mapper.
TRX's indoor location software development has been supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Army, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). For more information, visit http://www.trxsystems.com.
