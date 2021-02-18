CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TSI Healthcare, a national leader in sales and support of specialty-specific, ambulatory solutions, added to its industry achievements by being named a top ranked customer service provider worldwide by the 2021 Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service. This year's accolade marks the seventh consecutive year TSI Healthcare has received this most selective international award in the "Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Related Industries" category. In fact, TSI Healthcare is the only EHR company to earn recognition in 2021.
The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service, now in its fifteenth year, evaluated more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes worldwide. Standout companies were recognized for their best-in-class support services during an especially challenging year of extreme financial, mental, and physical obstacles due to COVID-19.
Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, commented, "In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners found ways to innovate in order to support their clients. The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."
As part of the selection process, TSI Healthcare was evaluated by various expert committees on a number of factors such as customer satisfaction, industry accomplishments, and service offerings. With a continued commitment to "concierge-style" customer service, the company supported frontline physicians and staff with technology and resources, helping them remain proactive, protected, and profitable.
"We are honored for this repeat recognition by the Stevie Awards, especially during such an unprecedented year. The manner in which our teams came together to support our clients through the COVID-19 pandemic continues to distinguish our company from others in the healthcare IT space," said David M. Dickson, Jr., TSI Healthcare's founder, president, and CEO. "This prestigious and Client-Centered award further reflects our continued commitment to raise the standard for support services in our industry."
About TSI Healthcare
TSI Healthcare, founded in 1997, is a national leader in the sales and support of customized NextGen® Practice Management and Electronic Health Records solutions. The company's solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of practices through specialty-specific EHR content, top ranked service, and award-winning software. In addition to core products powered by NextGen®, the specialist service provider also offers Patient Engagement solutions, Telehealth Virtual Visits, Revenue Cycle Management, cloud hosting, and more. TSI Healthcare's support and service teams include NextGen Certified Professionals, clinicians, and former practice administrators. TSI Healthcare has approximately 200 employees and 3,000 providers nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.tsihealthcare.com, or call 800-354-4205.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at StevieAwards.com.
