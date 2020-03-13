CALGARY, Alberta, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon, the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, and its subsidiary Axon Public Safety Canada Inc., today announced that Tsuu T'ina Nation Police Service will be deploying Axon Air — Axon's piloting and livestreaming application for unmanned aircraft that allows public safety agencies to livestream critical data directly into Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence (Evidence.com). Tsuu T'ina Nation Police Service will be equipped with DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) and accompanying Axon Air software, which complements their current Axon Network program with Axon Body cameras and Axon Evidence. This order was received and shipped in the first quarter of 2020.
"Tsuu T'ina Nation Police is proud to partner with Axon in the deployment of Axon Air," says Tsuu T'ina Nation Police Chief Keith Blake. "New technologies, new methods, and new ideas have brought significant and important changes in policing. Axon Air is a critically important equipment acquisition to our Service that supports new concepts of operations and most importantly, enhances community and police officer safety."
"We are thrilled that the Tsuu T'ina Nation Police Service is now deploying Axon Air and are excited to see more agencies integrate Axon Air as part of their overall digital evidence management program," says Axon's Senior Regional Manager, Stefan Schurman. "UAV technology along with our software will equip agencies with another public safety tool that will ensure officer and community safety by bringing livestreaming and situational awareness beyond the body camera."
The new piloting and livestreaming features of the Axon Air application are compatible with the Mavic 2 Enterprise and Matrice 200 series drones and accessories. Agencies can use their existing DJI drones or purchase them directly through Axon.
