Signs Bookings of $120 Million in the Fourth Quarter and $488 Million in 2019 Provides Outlook for Full Year 2020 Full Year 2019 Revenue was $1.644 Billion Operating Income was $123.7 Million or 7.5 Percent of Revenue (Non-GAAP $129.2 Million or 7.9 Percent of Revenue) Net Income was $77.2 Million ($88.4 Million Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA was $209.1 Million or 12.7 Percent of Revenue Fully Diluted EPS was $1.65 ($1.89 Non-GAAP) Fourth Quarter 2019 Revenue was $461.3 Million Operating Income was $42.8 Million or 9.3 Percent of Revenue (Non-GAAP $43.1 Million or 9.3 Percent of Revenue) Net Income was $28.3 Million ($30.3 Million Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA was $63.2 Million or 13.7 Percent of Revenue Fully Diluted EPS was $0.60 ($0.65 Non-GAAP)