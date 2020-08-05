Revenue was $453.1 Million, Representing 15.4 Percent Growth Operating Income was $49.0 Million or 10.8 Percent of Revenue ($49.8 Million or 11.0 Percent Non-GAAP) Net Income was $31.3 Million ($35.2 Million Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA was $71.0 Million or 15.7 Percent of Revenue Fully Diluted EPS was $0.67 ($0.75 Non-GAAP) Signs Record Bookings of $214 Million Reinstates and Raises Outlook for Full Year 2020