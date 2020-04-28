DENVER, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, announced today that it has received SiriusDecisions' 2020 Program of the Year award for demand generation and account-based marketing.
TTEC was selected for its significant achievement and innovation in creating a high-performing demand engine that greatly increased marketing's contribution to business results. The company was chosen from a competitive field of leading B2B organizations, including agencies and internal marketing groups.
Highlights of TTEC's award-winning program include:
- 150% year-over-year increase in lead generation
- 317% year-over-year increase in leads that converted to marketing
- Lead to conversion jumped from 48% to 72%
- 592% YoY growth in marketing originated bookings
- 356% increase in organic web traffic from SEO
SiriusDecisions, a division of Forrester Research, is a leading business-to-business research and advisory firm. Each year it awards Program of the Year honors to programs its analysts have chosen as best-in-class across marketing, sales, and product disciplines. TTEC will be among the winners presenting at the annual SiriusDecisions Summit, this year to be held virtually May 5-7.
"Being recognized by SiriusDecisions is an amazing achievement," said Nick Cerise, Chief Marketing Officer, TTEC. "Over this past year, the marketing team came together with three specific goals: Fill the marketing funnel, accelerate leads and contacts through the funnel, and increase sales win rates. The award is a great accomplishment that couldn't have been achieved without the entire team's hard work and dedication to drive record-breaking results for TTEC and our clients."
About TTEC:
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.
