ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTS Midstream, a division of TTS Energy Services (TTS), has installed and commissioned a small, remotely located generating facility to support the power requirements of a cryptocurrency mining data center. The power generating equipment is fueled by flare gas from an existing oil field in Texas.
The project consisted of 3 Natural gas engines synchronized and connected to a mobile structure that contained a few hundred mining CPUs. From team and equipment arrival to the completed synchronizing and commissioning of the generators, the project took about 4.5 days. "The customer provided TTS Midstream with the generating equipment, and we took it from there," said Matt Shaw, Operations Manager of TTS Midstream.
"TTS Companies have extensive experience in drilling, natural gas transmission, natural gas power generation, electrical infrastructure, IT, data centers, and cyber security. These skills, combined with our long history of project execution, make cryptocurrency mining a match made in heaven for the TTS companies," said Frank Hoegler, President of TTS.
For more information on TTS' capabilities in this area, contact Matt Shaw at mshaw@ttsenergyservices.com.
About TTS
TTS Energy Services is the corporate parent for TTS Power (Turbine Technology Services) and TTS Midstream. TTS provides engineering and construction expertise, for the energy industry, worldwide. The company's long history and experience providing technical solutions to global energy entities makes it a leader in its field. TTS has successfully managed numerous power and compressor station modernization projects and supplied innovative and unique engineering solutions to challenging problems for our energy customers. Since 1983, their leadership and engineering teams have provided innovative technologies and engineered high-value solutions to over 450 clients worldwide.
