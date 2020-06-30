CORTEZ, Colo., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuffy Security Products is now offering customers professional installation at the click of a button through a new partnership with Buy It Installed®. When purchasing high-quality secure vehicle storage products at Tuffyproducts.com, customers can click the Buy It Installed button during the check-out process to receive convenient installation of their purchase by a certified professional craftsman. After a purchase is made, a local installer is matched to the service order and will schedule a service appointment within 24 hours after the Tuffy merchandise has shipped.
Buy It Installed is an affordable and convenient installation option that takes the stress out of finding a skilled craftsman. Customers using the option when purchasing Tuffy Security safes, drawers, enclosures and lockboxes will be contacted to schedule hassle-free installation at either their home or office. With the company's "Total Happiness Guarantee," they can then relax knowing that a qualified, vetted professional will take care of the job in as little as 1-2 hours on average.
"This new partnership with Buy It Installed is an ideal solution for consumers who rely on e-commerce, yet desire do-it-for-me service," explained Chip Olson, marketing director for Tuffy Security Products. "Some of our cargo management offerings, such as our portable lockboxes, do not require any installation. Even though our other vehicle specific items such as the enclosures, truck bed drawers and under seat lockboxes mount to existing original equipment points with no drilling requiring, we're very pleased to now be able to offer Buy It Installed service to give our customers this added installation convenience."
About Tuffy Security Products
Tuffy Security Products safeguard valuable gear with American-made craftsmanship. The full line of Tuffy security solutions provide premium, superior protection against theft, enable safe cargo management, increase gear accessibility and offer the option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users. Tuffy Security Products is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries and part of the Bestop Premium Accessories Group. For more information, visit Tuffy Security Products' website at www.tuffyproducts.com or call 800-348-8339. Follow on Facebook: @tuffyproducts, Twitter: @tuffyproducts
Media Contact:
Shari Arfons
McCullough Public Relations
330.329.7862
242704@email4pr.com