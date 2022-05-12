Norwegian active wear brand partners with Centric Software® to reduce product offer complexity and centralize design processes
CAMPBELL, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapidly growing Norwegian clothing brand Tufte Wear has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan , design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Tufte Wear was founded in 2012 by Olaf Tufte, a farmer and Olympic champion from Vestfold, Norway. Tufte's personal mantra of, "It's always possible to get better," inspired him to start making super-soft boxer briefs for working men. The company has since expanded its product offering to include outdoor and active clothing for both men and women.
The company is growing quickly and they need a system to help reduce complexity in the design and manufacturing process, as well as to meet growth targets. Prior to adopting Centric PLM, all product information could only be found in several hundred Excel sheets, spread across a variety of locations, devices, departments, and people.
"We knew that we needed to adopt a PLM system to give the entire organization the tools they needed to create, collect and share necessary information," says Astrid Volldal, CFO of Tufte Wear. "This will reduce the complexity of our work and the risk of losing important information."
"We have worked with another PLM software in the past, but during our vendor evaluation we found that Centric PLM has more useful features and a more intuitive interface. We looked at one other competitor, but market insight tells us that Centric Software is best in class," she continues.
The decision to go with Centric's cloud-based PLM solution belonged to the Design and Product Department, who will be the key owners of the system. However, the system will benefit several departments throughout the company, especially the Purchase and Logistics teams, but also Sales with price lists and VPI/Master data information for customers.
Volldal explains, "Centric PLM will also help us to provide more correct and professional data to our customers and much faster than ever before. We predict that this will increase our customers' happiness and help us achieve growth goals."
Another key benefit for the organization is early access to product drawings and technical specifications, partially for the Marketing department, but also for the Tufte Wear online store. The company anticipates that it will be easier to plan what they will purchase in their supply chain, as well as find key selling points for their products.
"We expect higher efficiency and fewer errors," reiterates Volldal, "as well as better time management during the process of designing and creating new collections. We also expect clearer lines of communication for planning with the Sales and Marketing departments."
Centric PLM will allow the brand to be more sustainable and transparent. Going all-digital means less paperwork and more information sharing on factories, fabrics and more. Using Centric PLM also makes it easier to track and manage raw materials and vendor certifications in Tufte Wear's supply chain.
"It gives us tremendous satisfaction that our platform can provide the same benefits to smaller brands as it does for larger ones," says Chris Groves, President & CEO of Centric Software. "Our goal is to grow alongside all our customer partners as they continue to expand and move forward into the future together."
Tufte Wear (http://www.tuftewear.no/)
