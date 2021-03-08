FOLSOM, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowerSchool announced today that Tuloso-Midway Independent School District in Corpus Christi, Texas has selected PowerSchool's unified solutions to help address learning loss, empower teachers, and keep the district moving forward during COVID-19 and beyond. Tuloso-Midway chose PowerSchool's student information system, learning management system, enrollment, finance, and HR solutions after looking for a suite that communicates with numerous district tools, eliminating the need to juggle multiple accounts and programs.
"We needed a comprehensive system that would make our teachers' lives easier yet provide robust data and analytic tools for student-centered decision making," said Dr. Rick Fernandez, Tuloso-Midway ISD Superintendent. "At the top of my priority list was selecting a technology partner who is adaptable, cost effective, and most importantly, responsive to the needs of my staff. This is why Tuloso-Midway ISD selected PowerSchool, a true partner for our educational future."
Tuloso-Midway ISD is a year-round school district serving nearly 4,000 students on five campuses, including primary, middle, intermediate, and high schools and its Academic Career Center. The district will help move teaching and learning forward with PowerSchool's:
- PowerSchool eSchoolPlus SIS student information system to smartly manage student data and simplify the thousands of daily tasks performed by district personnel.
- Schoology Learning to deliver personalized instruction to students whether in the classroom, at home, or both and improve student outcomes while enabling equity and access.
- Unified Administration Enrollment to cut costs and save time with paperless enrollment through a secure online process, giving parents the convenience and flexibility to enroll their students wherever they are.
- Unified Talent Applicant Tracking, Employee Records, & Spark Hire to hire and onboard teachers more efficiently and help retain the district's top talent.
- Unified Administration eFinancePlus to streamline finance, HR and payroll processes, while providing real time financial data from anywhere.
"For many students and teachers, the classroom can be anywhere, and that dynamic has accelerated the need for unified technology – like never before," said Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool CEO. "We're looking forward to working with Tuloso-Midway ISD to move education forward together by powering learning in new ways to help educators and students succeed."
About PowerSchool
At PowerSchool, we believe in the simple truth that every student deserves the best opportunities in life. That's why our mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance, and HR. Today, we're proud to be the leading provider of K-12 education application technology supporting over 45 million students in over 80 countries. Visit http://www.powerschool.com to learn more.
