JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent developments in state-of-the-art smart integration technologies in a new segment slated to broadcast on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET via CNBC.
In this episode, Advancements will explore how innovations in materials and manufacturing capabilities are modernizing traditional pergolas. Viewers will see how StruXure integrates state-of-the-art technology with choice materials to create an exceptional outdoor living experience.
The show will discover how StruXure pergolas are powered by Somfy® motors, which can be synced to a smart device, putting system control in the palm of the user's hands. Spectators will also see how the customized StruXure MyLink™ app enables connection to a number of intuitive weather-related sensors (snow, wind, rain, etc.).
Featuring the smarter side of outdoor living, the segment will showcase how StruXure uses technology to put the pergola in motion, with automated louvers that pivot and slide to maximize airflow, as well as lights, fans, and screens.
"All pergolas are not created equal, and the addition of technology to our built-to-last pergolas has been a game-changer since we opened our doors," says StruXure CEO and Founder, Scott Selzer. "Our goal has always been to bring the indoors out for a healthier living environment, and programs like Advancements are helping to educate consumers about the benefits of smart pergolas."
Viewers will learn how StruXure integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to bring functionality to a whole new level. Audiences will see how the technology's reliable weather alerts tell the pergola what to do next.
"With home automation integration, wireless capabilities, voice command, and remote control, StruXure technology helps users outsmart the seasons for a whole new outdoor experience," said Brett Ferrigan, senior producer for the Advancements series.
About StruXure:
StruXure is the premier designer and manufacturer of luxury pivoting-louver smart pergolas. The company's mission is to bring the indoors out and to change the way people live through design and innovation. Pergola X, StruXure's signature product, is the highest-quality smart pergola system on the market. Made of extruded aluminum, it is functional, durable, and beautiful. This marks StruXure's seventh consecutive year ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-held companies in the U.S.
For more information, visit: http://www.struxure.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more info, please visit: AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
