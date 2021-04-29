CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced today that Chicago-based rapper, singer and songwriter CupcakKe's viral hit, "DEEPTHROAT" has been certified GOLD, which denotes five hundred thousand units based on sales and track-equivalent on-demand streams.
The honor follows CupcakKe's recent release of "Mosh Pit," which reached No.1 on the US iTunes chart, her second song to do so. She remains the only independent female rapper to have No. 1 songs on the iTunes chart.
Said CupcakKe, "I really appreciate this gold record. It really shows how independent artists can achieve amazing things on their own! Thanks to TuneCore for giving the support needed to make it on my own terms and for believing in my vision. I'm beyond grateful"
Commented Andreea Gleeson, Co-Head and Chief Revenue Officer, TuneCore, "At TuneCore, our artist's successes motivate us to continue to grow and hone our services. In doing so, we can better serve artists like CupcakKe, who have achieved RIAA certified gold, as well as all of the aspiring DIY artists who dream of one day doing the same,"
