ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tungsten Network, the world's largest, compliant business transaction network, has won the first annual Perceptions Analytics Award in two categories: Most Effective at Reducing DSO and Highest Overall Value-Invoice Submission.
The Perceptions Analytics Award was created by Receivable Savvy, the leading provider of proprietary research and content to master order-to-cash, and is an opportunity for the company to recognize excellent work done by electronic invoicing solution providers. The award also highlights the value real electronic invoicing users, those supplier organizations participating in the Perceptions Analytics study, receive from the solution providers they use.
Paul Cooper, CEO at Tungsten Network, commented, "We are truly delighted to receive these two awards from Receivable Savvy. It is a real confirmation of the value Tungsten Network provides to its suppliers and our standing in the industry. Working with Perception Analytics gives us unbiased analysis into how suppliers submit invoices, enabling us to provide a great service to our customers based on insight and research. Putting customer insight and needs at the heart of the Tungsten Network value proposition and service offering is critical to our success, and these awards confirm and acknowledge that strategy."
Perceptions Analytics is the first truly interactive dashboard available to suppliers, customers, and third-party solution providers containing unbiased responses from large, midsize, and small supplier organizations in dozens of categories on solution provider performance. There are thousands of data combinations, allowing subscribers to see precisely how solution providers perform in multiple categories segmented industry, revenue size, invoice volume, and more.
"Receivable Savvy is pleased to present Tungsten Network with these awards, highlighting the great work the company does in connecting customers with suppliers and enabling the frictionless transfer of business documents to foster straight-through processing," said Ernie Martin, Founder and CEO of Receivable Savvy. "Perceptions Analytics is the only way suppliers, customers, and solution providers can find unbiased, electronic invoicing performance data from real users via an easy-to-use interactive platform."
Receivable Savvy will soon launch additional Perceptions Analytics categories highlighting payment and accounts receivable automation solution providers.
About Tungsten Network
Tungsten Corporation is the world's largest, compliant business transaction network. A leading global electronic invoicing and purchase order transactions network; Tungsten's mission is centered on enabling a touchless invoice process allowing businesses around the globe to gain maximum value from their invoice process.
Tungsten processes invoices for 74% of the FTSE 100 and 71% of the Fortune 500. It enables suppliers to submit tax compliant e-invoices in 54 countries, and last year processed transactions worth over £220 billion for organizations such as Caesars Entertainment, Computacenter, GlaxoSmithKline, Kraft Foods, Mohawk Industries, Mondelēz International, Procter & Gamble, Shaw Industries, Unilever and the US Federal Government.
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in London, Tungsten has offices in the US, Bulgaria and Malaysia, employing over 227 people.
About Receivable Savvy
Receivable Savvy helps supplier organizations master the Order-to-Cash process by maximizing revenue through proprietary research, best practice content, and insight from subject matter experts.
Founded in 2015, the Receivable Savvy mission is to cultivate knowledge and understanding among suppliers while delving into their habits, practices, and preferences. Receivable Savvy strives to be the primary source of financial supply chain information for Accounts Receivable professionals focused on key elements of the Order-to-Cash process.
Receivable Savvy helps its members understand issues around customer master data, order management, credit management, invoicing, accounts receivable, payment, collections management, invoice financing, and cash application. For more information, visit https://receivablesavvy.com.
