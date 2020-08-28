NANJING, China, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"After nearly six months of downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, we are encouraged to see that China's domestic travel market is finally showing signs of recovery. We will continue to uphold our 'Customer First' principle in order to provide the best possible products and services to satisfy pent-up customer demand. Furthermore, we have adjusted our product strategy to focus on innovative and premium products in order to meet customers' more exacting standards in the post COVID-19 era. In cooperation with our industry partners, we are committed to providing our customers with superior travel experiences." Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In the second quarter our operating expenses continued to decline on a sequential basis. In the second half of the year, we expect to see the gradual recovery of revenues alongside the increasingly positive impact of our cost control measures."
Second Quarter 2020 Results
Net revenues were RMB34.0 million (US$4.8 million[1]) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 93.5% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB12.6 million (US$1.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 97.1% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the suspension of sale of packaged tours impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19[2].
- Other revenues were RMB21.5 million (US$3.0 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 76.4% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the declines in service fees received from insurance companies and commissions received from other travel-related products impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.0651 on June 30, 2020 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.
[2] On January 24, 2020, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China issued a notice requiring travel agencies, including online travel agencies throughout the country to suspend the operation of organized tours and the provision of a combination of flight and hotel bookings.
Cost of revenues was RMB26.3 million (US$3.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 90.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 77.3% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 55.2% in the corresponding period in 2019.
Gross margin was 22.7% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a gross margin of 44.8% in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in net revenues impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.
Operating expenses were RMB158.1 million (US$22.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 63.4% from the corresponding period in 2019. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB19.1 million (US$2.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP[3] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB138.9 million (US$19.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 63.7%.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB20.6 million (US$2.9 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 74.3%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), were RMB19.0 million (US$2.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 74.8% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in research and product development personnel related expenses.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB84.3 million (US$11.9 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 62.5%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB15.1 million (US$2.1 million), were RMB69.2 million (US$9.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 63.4% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in promotion expenses and sales and marketing personnel related expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB61.0 million (US$8.6 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 54.6%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million), were RMB58.5 million (US$8.3 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a year-over-year decrease of 53.2% from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses.
[3] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.
Loss from operations was RMB150.3 million (US$21.3 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a loss from operations of RMB199.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB131.0 million (US$18.5 million) in the second quarter of 2020.
Net loss was RMB154.6 million (US$21.9 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of RMB167.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB135.3 million (US$19.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB147.6 million (US$20.9 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB168.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB128.3 million (US$18.2 million) in the second quarter of 2020.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.6 billion (US$225.2 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operation and cash flows for the second quarter of 2020, which could continue to impact on subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.
Business Outlook
Tuniu's business has been significantly and negatively impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 since January 2020. As a result of the continued influence by COVID-19, for the third quarter of 2020, the Company expects to generate RMB85.3 million to RMB170.5 million of net revenues, which represents 80% to 90% decrease year-over-year, and 151% to 401% increase quarter-over-quarter. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, other operating income, total operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS-basic and diluted, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.
(Financial Tables Follow)
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
295,463
527,934
74,724
Restricted cash
327,052
85,904
12,159
Short-term investments
1,305,386
976,996
138,285
Accounts receivable, net
529,983
364,146
51,542
Amounts due from related parties
65,108
50,998
7,218
Prepayments and other current assets
1,300,284
899,562
127,324
Total current assets
3,823,276
2,905,540
411,252
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
1,305,612
557,446
78,901
Property and equipment, net
223,340
197,230
27,916
Intangible assets, net
166,267
112,602
15,938
Land use right, net
98,774
97,744
13,835
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
105,839
54,945
7,777
Goodwill
232,007
232,007
32,838
Other non-current assets
83,923
60,147
8,514
Long-term amounts due from related parties
557,582
552,328
78,177
Total non-current assets
2,773,344
1,864,449
263,896
Total assets
6,596,620
4,769,989
675,148
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
203,845
50,602
7,162
Accounts and notes payable
1,311,963
998,689
141,355
Amounts due to related parties
29,755
27,913
3,951
Salary and welfare payable
112,511
52,836
7,478
Taxes payable
12,207
2,255
319
Advances from customers
1,113,879
229,856
32,534
Operating lease liabilities, current
57,490
35,451
5,018
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
907,119
897,505
127,034
Total current liabilities
3,748,769
2,295,107
324,851
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
54,718
37,551
5,315
Deferred tax liabilities
23,658
22,029
3,118
Long-term borrowings
9,689
19,403
2,746
Other non-current liabilities
10,947
10,947
1,550
Total non-current liabilities
99,012
89,930
12,729
Total liabilities
3,847,781
2,385,037
337,580
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
37,200
37,261
5,274
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
35
Less: Treasury stock
(310,942)
(308,146)
(43,615)
Additional paid-in capital
9,113,512
9,118,231
1,290,602
Accumulated other comprehensive income
293,784
301,604
42,689
Accumulated deficit*
(6,385,974)
(6,754,555)
(956,045)
Total Tuniu's shareholders' equity
2,710,629
2,357,383
333,666
Noncontrolling interests
1,010
(9,692)
(1,372)
Total Shareholders' equity
2,711,639
2,347,691
332,294
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,596,620
4,769,989
675,148
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
429,482
120,240
12,563
1,778
Others
90,848
53,741
21,461
3,038
Net revenues
520,330
173,981
34,024
4,816
Cost of revenues
(287,330)
(81,460)
(26,292)
(3,721)
Gross profit
233,000
92,521
7,732
1,095
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(80,197)
(51,026)
(20,647)
(2,922)
Sales and marketing
(224,582)
(124,698)
(84,255)
(11,926)
General and administrative
(134,389)
(133,860)
(60,952)
(8,627)
Other operating income
6,925
1,574
7,774
1,100
Total operating expenses
(432,243)
(308,010)
(158,080)
(22,375)
Loss from operations
(199,243)
(215,489)
(150,348)
(21,280)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income, net
36,645
21,852
7,061
999
Interest expense
(6,970)
(10,499)
(9,627)
(1,363)
Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net
1,090
(877)
(4,184)
(592)
Other income/(loss), net
586
(1,718)
1,323
187
Loss before income tax expense
(167,892)
(206,731)
(155,775)
(22,049)
Income tax benefit
738
817
934
132
Equity in income of affiliates
-
744
215
30
Net loss
(167,154)
(205,170)
(154,626)
(21,887)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(444)
(3,629)
(7,073)
(1,001)
Net income/(loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
245
(81)
142
20
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
(166,955)
(201,460)
(147,695)
(20,906)
(Accretion on)/Reversal of redeemable noncontrolling interests
(1,033)
(81)
81
11
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(167,988)
(201,541)
(147,614)
(20,895)
Net loss
(167,154)
(205,170)
(154,626)
(21,887)
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
7,110
8,091
(271)
(38)
Comprehensive loss
(160,044)
(197,079)
(154,897)
(21,925)
Loss per share
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -
(0.45)
(0.54)
(0.40)
(0.06)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
(1.35)
(1.62)
(1.20)
(0.18)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
369,343,738
370,055,731
370,145,186
370,145,186
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
1,827
207
189
27
Research and product development
4,112
2,136
832
118
Sales and marketing
1,519
205
147
21
General and administrative
8,723
2,025
1,759
249
Total
16,181
4,573
2,927
415
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(26,292)
189
-
-
(26,103)
Research and product development
(20,647)
832
782
(19,033)
Sales and marketing
(84,255)
147
14,915
-
(69,193)
General and administrative
(60,952)
1,759
709
(58,484)
Other operating income
7,774
-
-
7,774
Total operating expenses
(158,080)
2,738
16,406
-
(138,936)
Loss from operations
(150,348)
2,927
16,406
-
(131,015)
Net loss
(154,626)
2,927
16,406
-
(135,293)
Net loss attributable to ordinary
(147,614)
2,927
16,406
-
(128,281)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.40)
(0.35)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(1.20)
(1.05)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,145,186
370,145,186
Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(81,460)
207
-
-
(81,253)
Research and product development
(51,026)
2,136
933
(47,957)
Sales and marketing
(124,698)
205
22,050
9,554
(92,889)
General and administrative
(133,860)
2,025
709
(131,126)
Other operating income
1,574
-
-
1,574
Total operating expenses
(308,010)
4,366
23,692
9,554
(270,398)
Loss from operations
(215,489)
4,573
23,692
9,554
(177,670)
Net Loss
(205,170)
4,573
23,692
9,554
(167,351)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(201,541)
4,573
23,692
9,554
(163,722)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.54)
(0.44)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(1.62)
(1.32)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,055,731
370,055,731
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(287,330)
1,827
-
-
(285,503)
Research and product development
(80,197)
4,112
513
-
(75,572)
Sales and marketing
(224,582)
1,519
34,163
-
(188,900)
General and administrative
(134,389)
8,723
704
-
(124,962)
Other operating income
6,925
-
-
-
6,925
Total operating expenses
(432,243)
14,354
35,380
-
(382,509)
Loss from operations
(199,243)
16,181
35,380
-
(147,682)
Net loss
(167,154)
16,181
35,380
-
(115,593)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(167,988)
16,181
35,380
-
(116,427)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.45)
(0.32)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(1.35)
(0.96)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
369,343,738
369,343,738
