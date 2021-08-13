NANJING, China, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on August 23, 2021.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on August 23, 2021 (8:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 23, 2021).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US

1-866-548-4713

Hong Kong

800-961-105 / +852-3008-1527

Mainland China

4001-209101

International

+1-323-794-2093

Conference ID: Tuniu 2Q 2021 Earnings Call                    

A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 am on August 23, 2021 through 11:00 am on August 30, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time. The dial-in details are as follows:

US

1-888-203-1112

Hong Kong

+852-5808-3200

Mainland China

4001-201651

International

+1-719-457-0820

Replay Access Code:        2526033

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-23-2021-301354854.html

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.