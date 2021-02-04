LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting today, Kitchen Sync enters the burgeoning Executive Branding and Marketing space as it announces a collaboration with Elephant and Classy at ExecutiveBrand.me to offer a full digital service to effectively build senior decision makers personal brand and online footprint in reaction to increasing demand.
The last 12 months has seen a seismic shift to digital communications, and is likely to remain the bedrock of interaction over the next 12 -24 months. Since 2019, it's now become a reality that:
- The over 50's are three times more likely to be long term unemployed.*
- The average number of people per vacancy has grown by 233% in just over 12 months.*
- The average number of people being made redundant has grown by 382% in just 12 months.*
- And in 12 months the average unemployment rate has grown by 146% for those aged 50 and over*
These changes have been driving enquiries to Kitchen Sync and Elephant and Classy to establish independent personal brands to support career plans. Together they will now offer a full-service covering:
- Personal Domain and email registration
- Website and branding design and build.
- Content services including blog support and social media curation and alignment.
Alongside these they will offer complementary content projects to deliver thought leadership and maintain visibility to support job searches and recruitment aims
Speaking on the initiative Thomas Kilroy, Founder, Kitchen Sync said, "Over the last year a lot of great people have found themselves disadvantaged by the economic situation, many of them at Executive level. By developing this service, we are meeting the new normal for a stronger digital presence for Executives to stand out in a competitive marketplace."
He went on to say, "It's common now for people's digital footprint to be examined as part of the recruitment process. By bringing together social and personal media we can help improve the chances for most to achieve their career objective. Typically, these approaches would have been used by CMO's and Marketing Directors who held the strongest relationships with website and branding agencies. For this service we'll be focusing on other members of the C-Suite and Senior Leadership to ensure they portray their brand equally as strongly and effectively."
Joining him in the venture is his brother, Fergal Kilroy, Co-Founder of Elephant and Classy, speaking on the project he said, "Today's leaders need to go further than a strong presence within their organisations. LinkedIn doesn't communicate your brand values and ideals effectively, and keeping your career persona exclusively within a third party platform, is a limiting factor in leveraging your value. This service will help a wave of dynamic leaders to own their brand, stand out in a tough market, and take advantage of the new digital environment."
He went on to say, "Recent research shows 82% of buyers trust C-suite members who are active on social media more. So, strong personal brands on digital drive trust, and even sales, for businesses. But, many Executives also aspire to being thought leaders or having high visibility in their field. To successfully achieve those requires the consistent meeting of knowledge with understanding of content habits and a means of owning or developing the right channels. Executive branding is typically left as an afterthought in relation to coaching or training, we rightfully want to put it front and centre as it's the most visible proof for any set of skills or values."
The exclusive and limited edition service details can be found at http://www.ExecutiveBrand.me
*Source - UK Office of National Statistics January 2021
Kitchen Sync Group Ltd helps innovative businesses achieve growth through effective website design and strategic brand marketing and communications.
Elephant and Classy Ltd is a creative agency in London which produce stunning visuals, knowledge experiences and content campaigns for a variety of brands and organisations. Recent work include Defected Records, UNLEASH Group and the album launch for Horse Meat Disco.
ExecutiveBrand.me is a new service to enable business decision makers to own all aspects of their digital footprint - website, content and social media.
