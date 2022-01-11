SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Turing AI announced the formal launch of their newest service offering: Turing AI for Retail. On the leading edge of Retail Intelligence, Turing AI for retail combines Turing AI's retail specific machine learning algorithms and intelligent workflow automation, with a retailers existing camera infrastructure to give retailers deep insights of the customer's end-to-end journey while measuring key demographic data and associated buying patterns to turn insights into directive actions, transforming their retail operations.
"As we enter 2022 we know that retailers face an ever-evolving landscape of building customer loyalty and satisfaction while maximizing in-store efficiencies with fewer staff," said Tony Allen, Vice President of Sales at Turing AI. "While we recognize the benefits to retailers, we must also recognize this set of solutions ultimately benefits the customer experience."
By giving retail decision-makers and store staff access to outcome-focused directive actions analyzed and packaged through machine learning algorithms, Turing AI for Retail enables their clients to make smarter decisions more quickly and with more confidence. Working with both legacy cameras and leveraging the advancements in camera technologies, decision makers are equipped with a multitude of viewpoints and Turing's AI machine learning algorithm categorizes the information in an easily digestible format.
"We are proud that these solutions will deliver deep insights to truly understand and capitalize on the customer journey. Consistent with our strategy at Turing, we will continue to collaborate with our channel partners on all of the Retail Intelligence solutions we've created," noted Ron Rothman, President of Turing AI.
By capturing a 360 degree view of the customer journey throughout the retail environment, the advanced AI in the Turing for Retail Solutions gives retail enterprises the business intelligence to turn insights into action. In other words, the entire retail in-store ecosystem is captured from Foot Traffic Analytics, Merchandising Effectiveness, Intelligent Queue Management and much more.
"Just as it's critically important to capture the in-store ecosystem, it's important to cultivate an ecosystem of strategic partners," commented Shawn Harris, Senior Director of Global Strategy and Business Development, Retail & Hospitality at Turing AI. "In addition to our distribution and channel partners, it's also important to cultivate an ecosystem of technology partnerships with brands like Zebra Technologies, NVIDIA, and Microsoft to ultimately deliver a world-class AI solution that takes the retail industry into this millennium and beyond."
Turing AI's enterprise solutions for intelligent retail drives positive outcomes in:
- Intelligent queue management
- Foot traffic analysis
- Merchandising effectiveness
- Loss prevention
- Occupancy monitoring
- Demographics, not using biometrics
About Turing AI
Turing AI's mission is to reimagine safety, security, and operations with AI. At our very core, we develop complex, machine learning models to create interconnected AI-enabled solutions unlike any other in the world.
Media Contact
Gigi Peterkin, Turing AI, 484-716-3605, gigi@gigipeterkin.com
SOURCE Turing AI