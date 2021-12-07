SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turing AI has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the Pandemic Response category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.
The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc.magazine (on newsstands December 14), recognizes small-and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.
"This is an exciting time for Turing AI, and for our industry. Turing is a purpose-driven company, founded with a mission to improve and transform safety and security using deep learning algorithms with AI. We're humbled to be recognized with this award and proud of our product's positive impact and thank the editors at Inc. for this honor," said Ron Rothman, President of Turing AI.
Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart–and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."
Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries–from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more–and in age-based and revenue-based categories.
The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits–a huge success for these honors in the list's second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.
"In such a competitive field, we're pleased that our achievements stood out to the editors at Inc. We're not resting on our past achievements and plan to release more innovative products that have an impact on our industry and improve the safety and security of our customers," concluded Yi Jin, Ph.D, Vice President of Growth and Product Marketing at Turing AI.
ABOUT TURING AI
Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2017, Turing AI's mission is to reimagine safety, security, and operations with AI. At our very core, we develop complex, machine learning models to integrate with industry-proven video surveillance systems, robotics, and health solutions to create interconnected AI-enabled solutions unlike any other in the world.
Media Contact
Gigi Peterkin, Turing AI, 484-716-3605, gigi@gigipeterkin.com
SOURCE Turing AI