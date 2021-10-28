SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turing AI is pleased to announce a partnership with ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, as a key distributor for their AI-powered security products. These include Turing AI's NDAA-compliant cameras and recorders, and their brand new product offering – Turing Vision.
"Turing AI's products provide end-to-end solutions for customers seeking to secure and protect their facilities and their employees. AI-powered computer vision security can be a complex need for a business to sort out. We know that with ScanSource as a proven channel distributor, we'll be able to reach a more diverse and larger customer base, ultimately helping even more businesses transform their security using AI," said Christopher Zenaty, Senior Vice President of Sales at Turing AI.
Founded in 1992, ScanSource delivers one of the industry's most comprehensive selections of technology and services to partners across a wide variety of vertical markets. These include healthcare, warehousing and logistics, education, government, retail, hospitality, and grocery. Whether it's through value-added resellers (VARs), sales partners or agents, independent sales organizations (ISOs), or independent software vendors (ISVs), ScanSource makes it easy for partners to deliver the technology solutions that drive business outcomes for their end customers.
"We concentrate on being the best-possible, value-added technology distributor for our partners, and one of the ways we accomplish this is partnering with companies that provide unique solutions," said Brian James, Vice President of Sales, Networking and Security for ScanSource. "We're excited to be working with Turing AI as a new partner and to include their products and services in our portfolio."
About Turing AI
Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2017, Turing AI's mission is to Transform the World through AI and Robotics. At our very core, we develop complex, machine learning models to integrate with industry-proven video surveillance systems, robotics, and health solutions to create interconnected AI-enabled solutions unlike any other in the world. Our mission is in our DNA. Using AI and robotics to improve the safety, security, and operations of our clients' businesses is what we do every day.
