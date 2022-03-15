SAN MATEO, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turing AI is pleased to announce their latest update to the Turing Partner Program: the new Turing Partner Portal. The Turing Partner Portal enables dealer and integrator partners to view and manage the Turing AI video solutions platform for each of their customers at-a-glance, through a secure and user-intuitive dashboard.
Features of the Turing Partner Portal include real-time device status, OTA firmware system upgrades, and access to Turing AI resources and updates.
Turing AI President, Ron Rothman, has championed development of the portal noting, "At Turing AI, we value the relationships we've built with our dealer and integrator partners. The Turing Partner Portal will provide our partners with secure, efficient, and easy-to-use status of their customers' sites, thereby enabling them to deliver best-in-class responsiveness and customer service for their clients."
Through the portal, Turing's partners can easily view a list of their customers, their sites using Turing AI security solutions, and how many cameras, bridges and NVRs are online. If any of these devices are offline and they shouldn't be, partners can troubleshoot directly from the portal, as well as push software updates with one click.
"We believe that the success of our Turing partners and the success of Turing AI are one in the same," said Christopher Zenaty, Senior Vice President of Sales at Turing AI. "The Turing Partner Portal ensures that our partners have access to the latest resources from Turing, including how-to-videos to train their teams and updates on the latest features at their fingertips."
The Turing Partner Portal will be displayed later this month at ISC West. Features of the Turing Partner Portal currently include:
- Real-time status and control Turing devices without being on site.
- Device upgrades: upgrades are now easier than ever with a single click of a button.
- Turing updates: find how-to videos and stay up to date on the latest Turing Resources such as features, products, and promotions.
Turing AI's mission is to reimagine safety, security, and operations with AI. At our very core, we develop complex, machine learning models to create interconnected AI-enabled solutions, unlike any other in the world.
