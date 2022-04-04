Turing AI took the top prize in the 8th annual Security Sales & Integration (SSI) Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards, Video Surveillance category with their mobilized video security platform, which combines their computer vision video analytics platform Turing Vision with their Autonomous Patrol Robot.
SAN MATEO, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winners of the 8th annual Security Sales & Integration (SSI) Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards were announced on March 23 at the ISC West conference in Las Vegas. The MVP awards recognizes exceptional products in video surveillance, access control, and more that make a substantial impact on integrators. Products were judged on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages, benefits to the installer or monitoring provider, and benefits to the end user.
Turing AI took the top prize in the Video Surveillance category with their mobilized video security platform, which combines their computer vision video analytics platform Turing Vision with their Autonomous Patrol Robot.
"We're proud that SSI recognized our mobilized security platform during this year's MVP awards. The platform is the culmination of our focus to transform security and business operations utilizing AI while advancing our commitment to the success of our channel partners," said Ron Rothman, President Turing AI.
Yi Jin, Ph.D., Vice President of Growth and Product Marketing at Turing AI added, "ISC West is the premier security conference in the US and SSI's MVP awards are highly regarded throughout the industry. As the first platform available on the market to combine autonomous patrol robots and security camera solutions, it's gratifying to see the innovations we've made with this product in the last year recognized with this prestigious award."
ISC West was at full capacity this year after a two year hiatus. The SSI MVP award announcement reverberated through the crowded showroom of integrators and manufacturers alike.
"I was thrilled to see participation from dozens of the industry's finest product manufacturers for this year's Most Valuable Products awards program, which is now in its eighth year," says Security Sales & Integration Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher Scott Goldfine. "All of the entrants should be extremely proud of the achievement, and dealers and integrators should pay very close attention [to] the opportunity to integrate these exceptional offerings into their portfolios. I offer my sincerest congratulations to all the 2022 MVP participants, with an extended kudos to the category winners!"
The MVP awards recognizes exceptional products in video surveillance, access control, and more that make a substantial impact on integrators.
Turing AI's mission is to reimagine safety, security, and operations with AI. At our very core, we develop complex, machine learning models to create interconnected AI-enabled solutions unlike any other in the world.
Media Contact
Gigi Peterkin, Turing AI, 484-716-3605, hello@gigipeterkin.com
SOURCE Turing AI