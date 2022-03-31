The Security Industry Association (SIA) announced the 2022 winners of the SIA New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards, recognizing innovative security products, services, and solutions. Turing AI was among the winners recognized March 23 during an award ceremony on the ISC West show floor, receiving the 2022 award for Best New Product in the Unmanned Drones & Robots for Security for their Mobilized Video Security Platform, including Turing Vision and their autonomous patrol robot.
SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) announced the 2022 winners of the SIA New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards. This flagship awards program presented in partnership with ISC West recognizes innovative security products, services and solutions. Turing AI was among the winners recognized March 23 during an award ceremony on the ISC West show floor, receiving the 2022 award for Best New Product in the Unmanned Drones & Robots for Security for their Mobilized Video Security Platform, including Turing Vision and their autonomous patrol robot.
Turing AI's mobilized video security platform is the first available on the market to combine patrol robots and security camera solutions. The world's most affordable indoor patrolling robot, Turing Robot comes equipped with TOF Lidar, with a range of up to 150m, HD IP cameras, a wide-view laser scanner, and environmental/gas detection scanners (optional). The autonomous patrolling robot can be operated remotely through mobile and web apps, and can be monitored from anywhere in the world through Turing's centralized monitoring system.
"It was great to be back on the showroom floor at this year's ISC West after a long break. The technology on display demonstrates the positive direction this industry is moving to better serve our clients. To be recognized by SIA for the innovative security solution we've created with our mobilized security platform makes the experience even more memorable," said Ron Rothman, President of Turing AI.
Additional features of the Turing AI Mobilized Video Security Platform include:
- 24/7 autonomous patrolling and first respondent
- First-person view of all cameras in the facility through Turing Vision
- Real-time live streaming & recording
- People and vehicle detection, powered by AI
- Smart alerts for incident prevention
- Archive and backup clips to the cloud for future reference
- Manage and upgrade your system remotely
"We're really proud of the accomplishments we've made with this product over the last two years," said Shannon Govekar, Senior Robotics Engineer Lead at Turing AI. "During that time we've distributed more than 50 robots across three global time zones. Those robots have logged more than 100,000 patrol hours, inspecting over 4 million patrol points and LIDAR mapping 20,000,000 square feet of facility space."
Since its inception in 1979, the SIA NPS Awards have been the security industry's premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2022, following significant deliberations, the 30 judges presented awards for technologies covering 25 product and service categories.
Turing AI's mission is to reimagine safety, security, and operations with AI. At our very core, we develop complex, machine learning models to create interconnected AI-enabled solutions unlike any other in the world.
