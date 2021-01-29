SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turing Video, the Silicon Valley startup creating workplace security solutions utilizing AI and robotics to bridge the space between security and technology, today announced it achieved Service Organization Control ( SOC) 2 Type 1 audit certification. Conducted by The Cadence Group, a leading risk management firm, the audit affirms that Turing Video's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 Type 1 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.
"As it says on our website, we develop complex, deep-learning machine learning models that integrate with industry-proven robotics, video analytics, and health solutions and we create IoT (Internet of Thing) solutions unlike any other in the world," said Rick Gouveia, Vice President of Sales at Turing Video. "The SOC 2 Certification demonstrates our commitment to best-in-class security compliance as we create these solutions for our clients, and to advance industries and human capabilities."
Developed by the American Institute of CPAs, the SOC 2 audit and certification requires companies to establish and adhere to strict information security policies and procedures, which can include the security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy of user data. Independent audits against a common standard, such as SOC 2, ensure that Turing Video's partners know it meets this standard to securely manage and protect their data.
"In conjunction with HIPAA, CDC, and FDA compliance of Turing Video's workplace solutions, the SOC 2 Certification further illustrates our commitment to security, data protection, and our ability to provide best-in-class solutions and service for our clients and our channel partners," commented Nick Mirizzi, SVP Americas for Turing Video.
In addition to Turing Video's compliance accreditations, which include ISO27001, Cobalt Platform Security, AICPA SOC, SOC2, the company's #1 Covid-19 Workplace Solution on the market today, the Turing Shield, already meets OSHA workplace COVID safety guidelines as called for by the Biden administration.
"We've worked as a team to create the security solutions we have on the market to anticipate needs and help businesses protect their employees and themselves from a host of security threats," said Yi Jin, Ph.D., VP of Marketing at Turing Video. "Our engineering team led by Weiwei Chen played a huge role in Turing Video's SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, proves that Turing teamwork is producing best-in-class security solutions as we work to change the face of A.I. security in the US today."
Turing Video is a finalist for a 2021 Edison Award, honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation, and a recent nominee for a 2021 Business Intelligence Group award for A.I. Innovation.
About Turing Video: Turing Video was founded in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2017. Our team's vision is to utilize AI and robotics to bridge the space between security and technology to advance industries and human capabilities. At our very core, we develop complex, deep-learning machine learning models to integrate with industry-proven robotics, video analytics, and health solutions to create interconnected AI-enabled IoT (Internet of Thing) solutions unlike any other in the world. Our diverse team of engineers and entrepreneurs create an environment rich in ideas, explorations, and solutions. Since our inception, we have expanded our footprint around the world where Turing's products have become key assets for managing operations at leading real estate companies, top 100 retails, casinos and gaming, and corporate data centers.
Media Contact
Gigi Peterkin, Turing Video, 484-716-3605, gigi@gigipeterkin.com
SOURCE Turing Video