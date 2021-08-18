SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of a deep commitment to compliance and security, Turing Video is pleased to announce membership in two prestigious security organizations: SIA (Security Industry Association) and ONVIF. Turing is proud to be granted membership to each of these industry mainstays, joining a combined member list of more than 1,700 organizations, whose cornerstones and missions align with Turing's values of integrity through compliance and transparency.
SIA exists to be a catalyst for success within the global security industry through information, insight and influence. It is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with more than 1,200 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA serves their members through education, certification, providing industry standards, advocacy and influential events which connect the industry.
The mission of ONVIF is to provide and promote standardized interfaces for effective interoperability of IP-based physical security products.
"Both of these organizations are well known and respected in the video surveillance industry. As a member, Turing plans to continue our commitment to create interconnected AI-enabled solutions unlike any other in the world, while actively participating in supporting interoperability of products and influencing the global security community," said Yi Jin, Ph.D. Vice President of Growth and Product Marketing at Turing Video.
Turing is proud to be a contributor to the future of the security industry with both SIA and ONVIF.
About Turing Video:
Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley, Turing's mission is to reimagine the safety and security industry with AI. At our very core, we develop complex, machine learning models to integrate with industry-proven robotics, video analytics, and health solutions to create interconnected AI-enabled solutions unlike any other in the world. Our diverse team of engineers and entrepreneurs creates an environment rich in ideas, explorations, and solutions. Turing Video is the winner of an A.I Excellence Award (Business Intelligence Group), a CRN Emerging Vendor Award Winner, and was recognized as a finalist for the most recent Edison Awards.
Media Contact
Gigi Peterkin, Turing Video, 484-716-3605, gigi@gigipeterkin.com
SOURCE Turing Video