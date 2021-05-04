SAN MATEO, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turing Video, the Silicon Valley startup producing compliant A.I.-enabled workplace safety and security solutions has announced it's latest product offering, Turing People-Count. The people counter solution automates the process of monitoring occupancy levels in accordance with state mandates or internal policies.
This new capacity management solution, Turing People-Count, also offers centralized monitoring and management in conjunction with other Turing solutions via the end-to-end encrypted, SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 certified, and HIPAA-compliant Turing Cloud. Agile businesses are turning to the Turing people counter as they transform their safety, security, and operational protocols amid an evolving "COVID-19 and beyond" landscape.
"As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available in the United States, our clients in education, retail, grocery and food services and other industries are shifting their priorities to safely operating in a less restrictive environment," said Nick Mrizzi, SVP Sales & Channel Alliances for Turing Video. "Part of this is implementing solutions that can automate the process of managing occupancy and eliminate the need for dedicating resources to monitor entries and exits manually."
THE AWARD-WINNING TECHNOLOGY
Turing Video created and launched Turing People-Count using advanced stereo vision camera technology to detect 3-dimensional space for precise measurements with up to 98% accuracy and bi-directional people counting capability.
"Turing People-Count is an ideal solution for service businesses who are in the midst of safely reopening their indoor facilities, while still adhering to current Federal, State, and enterprise-level occupancy regulations," said Sami Muneer, SVP Product at Turing Video.
"Turing People-Count enables our customers to assess and respond to varying foot traffic given capacity constraints."
Turing cameras are easy to deploy at scale, equipped with enterprise grade security and privacy, supports standard POE+ and provides options for 4G and WiFi. Using this best-in-class technology, the people counter solution helps businesses and organizations accurately and seamlessly count people (customers, visitors, employees) as they move through any entry point or space.
The people counter tracks and records occupancy numbers based on limits set in accordance with state mandates or operational protocols. Centralized monitoring and reporting is available across locations and alerts sent to designated stakeholders when capacity thresholds are reached so traffic flow can be managed. This reduces resource needs for manual counting and capacity management, while offering business insights into traffic patterns and peak times for staffing considerations. All data is collected and managed on the Turing Cloud to deliver award-winning AI business protection and transformation.
Learn more about Turing Video and the Turing People-Count by visiting their website. For questions or to request a demo for your facility today, visit http://turingvideo.com/People-Count or call 866.339.4268.
About Turing Video: Turing Video was founded in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2017. Our team's vision is to utilize AI and robotics to bridge the space between security and technology to advance industries and human capabilities. At our very core, we develop complex, deep-learning machine learning models to integrate with industry-proven robotics, video analytics, and health solutions to create interconnected AI-enabled IoT (Internet of Things) solutions unlike any other in the world. Our diverse team of engineers and entrepreneurs create an environment rich in ideas, explorations, and solutions.
