SAN MATEO, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turing's commitment to innovation and growth within the IT channel has earned the company a place on the 2021 Emerging Vendors list, according to an announcement today from CRN®, a brand of the Channel Company.
In this annual Emerging Vendors special report, "CRN shines a light on some of the most exciting new channel-focused vendors helping create new solutions for business and opportunity for solution providers." The annual list honors technology vendors – all less than six years old – that help solution providers tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel's success.
"Turing is honored to be recognized by CRN," said Yi Jin, Ph.D., VP of Marketing at Turing. "Innovation is at the heart of Turing's mission in terms of products as well as in the partnerships we develop with our fellow channel associates."
Turing's partnerships with more than 130 channel partners contributed to expanding the reach and impact for products like the Turing Shield. In the case of Turing Shield, channel partnerships resulted in more than 10,000 units of the Turing Shield deployed globally, over 20 million temperature scans, and nearly 100,000 potential COVID-19 cases identified for our clients.
Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley in 2017, Turing's mission is to reimagine the safety and security industry through AI innovation. At our very core, we develop complex, machine learning models to integrate with industry-proven robotics, video analytics, and health solutions to create interconnected AI-enabled solutions unlike any other in the world.
Turing customers and partners benefit from the company's diverse team of engineers and entrepreneurs who create an environment rich in ideas, explorations, and solutions. Globally, Turing's products are essential assets for managing operations at leading real estate companies, top 100 retailers, casinos and gaming venues, and corporate data centers.
The CRN 2020 Emerging Vendors list is featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.
Media Contact
Gigi Peterkin, Turing Video, 484-716-3605, gigi@gigipeterkin.com
SOURCE Turing Video