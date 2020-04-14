Turkcell and Affirmed Networks Partner to Deliver Innovation in Network Automation and New Wi-Fi Services

Affirmed's End-to-End NFVi Orchestration Platform will Enable Turkcell to Drive Automation and Create New Network Slices Quickly While Significantly Lowering OpEx Costs Leveraging Affirmed's virtualized Wi-Fi gateway, Turkcell will be able to expand network coverage and improve overall consumer experience