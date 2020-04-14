ACTON, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirmed Networks, the leader in virtualized, cloud-native 5G networks, today announced that Turkcell has selected Affirmed's Service Orchestration and Automation platform and its virtualized Wi-Fi gateway to profitably introduce new revenue-generating services faster and deliver seamless connectivity to its customers. As Turkey's leading mobile network operator, Turkcell currently serves more than 48 million subscribers globally.
Turkcell and Affirmed began their strategic partnership three years ago, deploying a single, unified NFVi (Network Function Virtualization infrastructure) architecture that would enable Turkcell to eliminate capital-intensive legacy networks and significantly reduce the cost of infrastructure. This initiative has created one of the most extensive, commercial, virtualized mobile networks in the EMEA region. Turkcell has now virtualized 60% of its mobile core services on its telco cloud, which features 20 unique virtualized network functions (VNFs), and is on target to meet its 75% goal by the end of 2020.
With such extensive virtualization, and in order to get ready for upcoming containerization for 5G, Turkcell is currently focused on driving a high degree of intelligence and automation in creating, deploying and managing new offerings. It has selected Affirmed Networks' NFV orchestration capabilities including Generic VNF Manager for onboarding, instantiating and scaling network services based on ETSI standards in order to manage different virtual infrastructure managers (VIMs) with all VNF Lifecycle Management (LCM) capabilities. Affirmed's advanced Domain and Service Orchestration solution will manage the complete lifecycle of VNFs running on different VIM Layers together with physical network functions (PNFs) including Day 0/1 configurations.
The selection of Affirmed's Enterprise and Mobile Wi-Fi solution will provide Turkcell with new opportunities to monetize its flexible and dynamic virtual infrastructure, while connecting its 4G/LTE network to trusted Wi-Fi networks, enabling seamless network connectivity and a better customer experience.
"At Turkcell, we provide resilient and reliable connectivity to our customers, backed by our state-of-the-art infrastructure. The combination of virtualization, automation and new revenue-generating services has enabled Turkcell to become a market leader and meet the needs of our customers most effectively. Affirmed has been a true strategic partner and the key enabler in us undertaking this unique network transformation," said Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell CTO.
"Affirmed's Service Orchestration and Automation platform radically simplifies service creation and service provisioning while dramatically reducing time to create, deploy, test, modify and launch new services," said Ron Parker, CTO from Affirmed Networks. "Implementing this platform, combined with our Wi-Fi solution, will allow Turkcell to create new network slices, help their enterprise customers to on-board and provision new customer premise equipment and enable new subscriber services to be deployed quickly, seamlessly and more reliably."
Affirmed's Domain and Service Orchestration and Wi-Fi solutions, join an illustrious list of Affirmed solutions currently deployed in leading communications service providers around the world.
About Affirmed Networks, Inc.
Affirmed Networks was founded to transform the future of the mobile industry. Our vEPC and cloud-based solutions are enabling Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to change the economics of deploying and scaling networks. CSPs have deployed Affirmed's NFV solutions to deliver differentiated 5G services, including mobile broadband, IoT, carrier-grade Wi-Fi roaming, connected cars, and more. Proven in more than 100+ networks and over 80 countries, our NFV solutions are deployed in the world's largest networks. For more information, please visit www.affirmednetworks.com .