TORONTO, TOKYO and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, and Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from Turner Construction in Miami, Florida. The systems integrator and supplier will install the controllable spectra ELIXIA LED lights for several upcoming greenhouse facilities. The order value is USD$ 228,000.

Turner Construction is leading the design, construction, and installation services for the commercial-scale greenhouse projects across the United States in 2020. The Heliospectra ELIXIA 600W LED light creates clear business benefits by improving crop quality and performance in a wide variety of growing environments. The fully adjustable spectrum lighting and control solution enables growers to supplement natural daylight in a greenhouse.

